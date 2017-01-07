Saturday’s approaching winter storm path shifted west overnight Friday, leading to what meteorologists believe will be higher snow totals across a wider area of Long Island.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“We’re expecting some higher snowfall totals to creep a little farther west,” said Faye Barthold, meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau.

Western Nassau County could see 4 to 6 inches; from Babylon going east to the East End, snow totals could reach 8 to 12 inches, Barthold said.

Forecasts on Friday night had projected snow totals on the East End capped at around 8 inches; western Suffolk at 3 to 6 inches; and Nassau at 1 to 3 inches.

Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island, said the heaviest snow will start in the late morning hours and continue through the afternoon and into the early evening.

“Road conditions will start to deteriorate rather quickly once the snow starts to fall,” Hammer said. “It’ll be a light, powdery snow. Factor that in with the wind and you’ll have blowing and drifting snow that will drop visibility even more.”

In its warning, the weather service said visibility will be impacted to a quarter mile or less during the late morning and afternoon, creating “hazardous travel due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities.”

The weather service advises motorists to “only travel in an emergency” for the duration of the warning. If travel is necessary, the service recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The storm was moving up the coast Saturday morning and was off the Carolinas at about 7:20 a.m., Barthold said.

“The highest values look to be on the far end of eastern Long Island,” Barthold said.

Snowflakes should start falling across the Island at about 9 a.m., according to Barthold, who added that the air Saturday morning is “quite dry,” which might, at first, hinder the snow from reaching the ground.

Snow is expected to fall all day and into the evening hours, tapering off between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. across most of Long Island, with the storm system finally leaving the tail of the Island by 1 a.m., Barthold said.

No wind advisories have been issued as of Saturday morning, but Barthold said wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the mid-20s before falling into the teens overnight, Barthold said.

“Weather-wise, Sunday will be much quieter than Saturday,” Barthold said. Sunday’s forecast includes mostly cloudy skies with similar temperatures to Saturday in the mid-20s.

There’s a chance for a flurry or light snow shower Sunday afternoon, Hammer said. While it won’t be much to accumulate, the risks on Sunday include icy conditions and snow-covered roadways, he said.

Monday will remain, cold but temperatures will start to warm up by midweek to the upper 40s and 50s, Hammer said. Rain is expected on the Island by Wednesday.