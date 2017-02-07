The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Thursday on Long Island, with up to 6 to 10 inches of snow expected — perhaps more in some spots.

Expect “hazardous travel” and “poor visibilities,” with blowing and drifting snow possible, the Upton-based service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the snow is expected to start between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday and taper off during the afternoon.

As of midafternoon Tuesday, it looked like the worst travel conditions on Thursday would be between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Hoffman said.

The storm is forecast during a week that will see a roller-coaster ride of weather, with the thermometer climbing to potential record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday.

Wednesday should be a dry day “for the most part,” said John Cristantello, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton.

But the big news is that on Wednesday the temperatures will range from 55 to 60 with the highest numbers predicted for Nassau County, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The record high at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 59 set in 2009.

“With enough sunshine we could get to 60,” Hoffman said.

Cristantello noted the low at night will be in the lower 30s and that the normal high for this time of year is about 40 with a low around 25.

Cristantello said there is a chance of more rain during the nighttime hours Wednesday that could turn into lots of snow, especially on the East End.

Anything that happens shortly after midnight and more toward daybreak is likely to be snow, Cristantello said.

“It’s tough to say right now who will have the most snow, but there’s a better chance of seeing higher amounts the farther east you are,” Cristantello said.

A high in the lower to mid-30s is forecast with temperatures dropping at night to near 20.