It may not be a blizzard coming Long Island’s way Thursday night into Friday morning, but even a couple of inches of snow in the freezing cold can lead to dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, urging drivers to “be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities.”

That’s as 2 to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast for most of Long Island, with light snow developing Thursday night and lasting into the Friday morning commute, the weather service said. The East End could see as much as 4 inches.

Temperatures at that time are expected to reach only around the upper 20s, meaning early morning drivers can plan on slick conditions — a glaze of ice — even on main roads, said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

In this kind of scenario — freezing temperatures and dry, powdery snow — “every flake you get counts,” he said.

Already Thursday public works departments on Long Island were preparing for the arrival of snow.

The Nassau County public works department was starting Thursday with “pre-treating” major roads, bridges and overpasses with brine to prevent the formation of black ice, the county said in a news release. Drivers are asked to proceed cautiously, especially when driving near trucks that are plowing and salting.

Also, Town of Islip trucks will be brining roadways throughout the day Thursday “to make rush hour traffic tomorrow morning safer for the driving public,” town officials said in a statement. Snow equipment is ready for action, and departments involved in snow removal are on standby, officials said.