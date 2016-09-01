Hermine is now a hurricane.

As expected, Tropical Storm Hermine was upgraded to hurricane level on Thursday, according to an announcement made just before 3 p.m. by the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is poised to make landfall overnight on the northwest coast of Florida, where the hurricane center is warning of expectations for “life-threatening surge and flooding rains.”

What this storm might ultimately mean for Long Island and the long Labor Day weekend is far less clear.

That’s as the storm is “expected to undergo a complex interaction with a frontal system when it reaches the Carolinas over the weekend,” according to the hurricane center’s Thursday morning discussion.

And, “it is a little early to say what the specific impacts will be for the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states.”

Forecasters can speak of potentials, though, with the Weather Prediction Center pointing to computer models “indicating that Hermine could evolve into a rather strong and slow-moving low pressure system near or just off the East Coast during the Labor Day weekend, where heavy rain, strong winds, and high seas are possible.”

Weekend conditions on Long Island are highly dependent on the ultimate track and intensity of Hermine, forecasters say.

Some beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible on Saturday, to be continued Sunday, which also brings the potential for tides 3 to 5 feet above normal, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Sunday could also see winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to around 35 mph — even close to 50 mph for the “extreme South Shore and East End,” he said.

However, “when the track changes, the forecast will change,” so it’s important for residents to stay alert for updates.

There’s high confidence in strong rip currents and high surf through Monday, with low, but increasing confidence in at least moderate widespread tidal flooding for Saturday night through Monday, according to a storm briefing from Gary Conte, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

Still, the forecast for Long Island remains challenging, as models “are in fairly good agreement” until Saturday night when the system is expected to pass the Delmarva Peninsula, which is when computer guidance starts to diverge, according to the Thursday morning forecast discussion from the weather service’s Upton office.

Given the possibility for downstate New York to “experience high rip currents, heavy rain and strong winds” over the weekend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has put state agencies, such as the MTA, Port Authority, Department of Transportation and State Police, on alert, directing them to activate preparedness efforts.

He urged “all New Yorkers, especially those in the downstate region, to be prepared, check local weather reports,” as well as make use of NY-Alert, the state’s voice and text message alert system.