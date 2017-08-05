Saturday morning rain showers will clear out by midday, leaving Long Islanders with dry, seasonable and sunny weather for the rest of the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

About a quarter-inch of rain had fallen across most parts of western and central Long Island by around 7 a.m., said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau. Heavier patches of rain may have dumped up to a third of an inch in some areas, Morrin said.

The band of showers, including some thunderstorms, should move off the East End and into the Atlantic Ocean by around 11 a.m., Morrin said.

“We’ll have increasing sunshine as we go through the afternoon, but it will still be pretty cloudy until the latter portions of the day,” Morrin said.

Temperatures will peak on Saturday at around 80-82 degrees, which is the average for this time of year, Morrin said. Overnight lows will dip down to about 60-62 degrees, also normal for this time of year.

Sunday’s weather forecast “looks really nice,” Morrin said, with mostly clear conditions.

“We’re looking at straight sunshine with a high around 80 degrees,” Morrin said. A “nice” northwest breeze at about 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will blow throughout the “comfortable, dry, less humid” day.