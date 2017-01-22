Three days of unsettled weather start on Long Island on Sunday, forecasters said.

Thick morning fog is making driving hazardous, scattered showers will dampen outdoor plans, and winds from 10 to 20 mph will pick up through the day in advance of a Nor’easter Monday.

Lots of clouds are also predicted for Sunday when a dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m., but highs will reach near an unseasonably warm 51 degrees in most areas.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said Setauket and Westbury will both see a high of 52 while the mercury will climb to 50 in Coram and Lindenhurst, 49 in Southampton and Oceanside, and 48 in Southold.

Joe Pollina, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s bureau at Upton, said the normal high for this time of year at Islip is 38 and the low 23.

A storm watch is in effect for Monday when there will be periods of rain and strong easterly winds of 25 to 25 mph with gusts from 50 to 55 mph that will challenge those trying to keep dry under umbrellas that could blow inside out.

Avery said the storm will come from a system originating out of Alabama.

“It’s going to be a Nor’easter, but the great news is that even though it’s going to be a really big storm we’re not talking about snowfall because the warm air is here.”

But fierce winds might cause power outages, moderate coastal flooding is likely and some street flooding is expected from rain showers that will continue into the overnight hours when windy conditions continue with gusts to 45 mph. Highs will be cooler near 43 and lows near 40.

Coastal flooding during high tide is forecast along with rain totals from 1 to 3 inches, with the National Weather Service issuing a coastal flood watch for northeast, southeast and southwest Suffolk County and southern Nassau County.

Look for a cloudy Tuesday with lingering showers and highs near 44 before the skies finally clear overnight and lows drop to around 35.

Things brighten up quite a bit on Wednesday when it will be mostly sunny with highs near 48 and overnight lows around 38.

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Thursday with highs near 45 and lows around 32.

The weekend starts with another sun and clouds mix on Friday when highs will be near 42 and lows near 28.