Local governments are preparing for a nor’easter blowing ashore Monday with wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, even as the governor warned residents that the coastal storm is expected to have a strong impact on New York City and Long Island.

“As this storm could cause power outages across downstate and flooding for communities near the coastline, I am directing all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in his statement, advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The storm will come from a system coming out of Alabama that will deliver periods of heavy rain, sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

The Twin Forks are expected to be hit by the strongest winds, said Brian Ciemnecki, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

The Island’s high wind warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday, Ciemnecki said, with the strongest winds from late Monday morning to Monday evening.

“It’s going to be a long-duration wind event here,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Waves are expected to hit between 16 to 22 feet along the ocean shoreline and 6 to 12 feet along the Long Island Sound, he said.

“It’s going to be a nor’easter, but the great news is that even though it’s going to be a really big storm we’re not talking about snowfall because the warm air is here,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Still, the fierce winds might cause power outages, moderate coastal flooding is likely and some street flooding is expected from rain showers that will continue into the overnight hours, when windy conditions continue. Highs will be cooler near 43 and lows near 40.

Coastal flooding during high tide is forecast along with rain totals from 1 to 3 inches, with the weather service issuing a coastal flood watch for northeast, southeast and southwest Suffolk County and southern Nassau County.

PSEG Long Island has also taken measures to prepare for Monday’s storm. The utility is urging residents to sign up for MyAlerts, a text messaging service in which residents can report power outages and receive status updates.

The utility company announced Sunday that tree crews and other contractors are available to help PSEG workers deal with the outages.

“We know how important having power is for our customers and we understand how frustrating it is to be in the dark,” John O’Connell, vice president of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island, said in a news release. “That’s why we are proactively preparing for any potential outages by performing system checks on critical transmission & distribution equipment, ensuring the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies and getting our crews out and ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible.”

Port Authority officials urged travelers to contact their airlines for potential flight status changes.

Town officials said they were mindful of the coming weather.

In Long Beach, City Manager Jack Schnirman said crews have cleaned out storm drains in preparation of the storm.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We’re hoping for the best but we’re preparing for the worst,” he said.

The city’s north side, due to its elevation and slope, is prone to flooding from the bay during weather like this, he said. He urged residents to tie down or bring outdoor furniture inside ahead of the high winds.

In Brookhaven Town, Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro said he was mostly concerned with downed trees.

He said crews on Friday inspected water pumps and sharpened chain saws in anticipation of high winds.

“It’s nothing we’re not accustomed to but something we do prepare for,” Losquadro said. “We’re not expecting anything out of the ordinary.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Freeport officials do not expect major flooding along the village’s canals and Nautical Mile. Mayor Robert Kennedy said in a statement that crews will be inspecting backflow preventers to make sure they’re operating properly ahead of the rain.

The village’s Office of Emergency Management is preparing a call-out to residents who live within the flood zone if the weather changes, he said.

The Town of North Hempstead Highway crews will be on alert and be prepared to answer any calls for downed trees, said town spokeswoman Carole Trottere.

“Our highway crews will make sure the roads are passable,” Trottere added. The town’s Highway and Public Safety departments will also be monitoring roads prone to flooding, particularly during high tide.

Islip officials are urging residents to “expect high winds and heavy rainfall starting Sunday night and extending into Monday evening,” according to an email sent to town residents. “Such winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, so residents should be prepared for power outages. The high winds, coupled with tidal surges, could create flood conditions in our coastal communities.”

With Deon J. Hampton, Christine Chung and Scott Eidler