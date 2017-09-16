With Hurricane Jose still in the western Atlantic and “forecast to lift north towards Long Island through early next week,” the National Weather Service’s Upton office has issued a hazardous weather outlook, telling of “a low chance for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain to develop Tuesday into Wednesday.”

There is also an increasing chance for minor to moderate coastal flooding late Monday into Tuesday, the weather service said.

That’s as, even if Jose ultimately passes well to the east of the Island, its path before turning to the right is almost due north, sending “all that wave energy coming into the coast,” said I. Ross Dickman, the Upton office’s meteorologist in charge.

Those calls, which are subject to change, are based on Saturday morning’s update from the National Hurricane Center, which indicated that Jose’s center is expected “to pass well east of the North Carolina coast on Monday.”

Jose looks to be passing southeast of Long Island, back to tropical storm level, late Tuesday into early Wednesday, the weather service said in a Saturday afternoon briefing.

Even with uncertainty as to other impacts, swells ahead of the system, combined with rising astronomical tides with the approach of a new moon, mean increasing threats for “high surf, dune erosion, localized washovers and dangerous rip currents” along ocean beaches into early next week.

Though computer models are starting to show more agreement as to the system’s track, “it is still too early for specifics,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. The severity of any wind, rain and flooding impacts would be “dependent on the exact track and strength of the storm.”

As of the Saturday forecast, minor to moderate coastal flooding was increasingly possible, especially for Tuesday’s high tide times, mostly for South Shore back bays, the western Long Island Sound and Peconic and Gardiners bays, the weather service said.

One to 3 inches of rain could arrive on the eastern half of the Island, with the heaviest Monday night to Tuesday night, the weather service said, and there’s a 30 to 40 percent chance of tropical storm force winds also for eastern Long Island, 10 to 20 percent chance elsewhere, early Tuesday to early Wednesday.

A storm track further to the west would mean stronger winds, heavier rain and more significant flooding, with lesser impacts with a more east route.

The weather service pointed to average hurricane center track errors for forecasts three to four days out, which are about 125 and 175 miles, respectively.

Hurricane center advisories and forecast discussions are updated at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., with special bulletins as warranted.