The temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport may have been 91 degrees at around 2 p.m. Thursday, but it felt more like 99, thanks to the humidity, forecasters said.

After temperatures felt more like 94 degrees an hour earlier, the jump can be traced to the passage of a sea breeze, which would have delivered moist air from the ocean, said Melissa DiSpigna, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

In addition, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Nassau County until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms were “expected to pass across the tristate area this evening,” bringing the possibility of hail, winds gusting to over 50 mph, and “downpours that could result in ponding of water or poor drainage flooding, especially in urbanized areas,” the service said earlier Thursday.

A heat advisory has been extended through 6 p.m. Friday for all of Nassau County and Suffolk County west of the William Floyd Parkway, as well as for New York City.

People “need to find ways to stay cool,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

For most areas, the forecast was for a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., rising to 60 percent for Thursday night, when a storm system could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, the weather service said.

An air quality alert was also issued for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., indicating elevated levels of ozone, which can be a health concern. Those who can be especially sensitive to poor air quality include the very young and people with pre-existing respiratory issues, including asthma and heart disease.

Behind this “classic midsummer” weather pattern is “the Bermuda High pressure system parked off the Mid Atlantic coast,” the weather service said in its regional summary, resulting in the high temperatures and humidity.

In response, cooling centers are being opened in multiple Nassau County locations through Friday, according to a news release from the county executive’s office.

County locations, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. are Mitchel Field Complex, Uniondale; Wantagh Park Community Center, Wantagh; and Grant Park, Hewlett.

Centers offered by the Town of Oyster Bay are Bethpage Ice Center, Bethpage; Syosset-Woodbury Ice Rink, Woodbury; and Marjorie Post Rink, Massapequa.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs around the mid 90s, and, again, feeling hotter with the humidity.