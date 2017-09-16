With Hurricane Jose still in the western Atlantic and “forecast to lift north toward Long Island through early next week,” the National Weather Service’s Upton office has issued a hazardous weather outlook with “a low chance for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain to develop Tuesday into Wednesday.”
That was as of Saturday morning’s update from the National Hurricane Center, which indicated that Jose’s center is expected to stay offshore for the next several days, passing “well east of the North Carolina coast early next week.”
Though computer models are starting to show more agreement over the system’s track, “it is still too early for specifics,” the weather service said. Any wind, rain and flooding impacts would be “dependent on the exact track and strength of the storm.”
However, building swells from the storm “will pose an increasing threat for high surf, dune erosion, localized washovers and dangerous rip currents” along ocean beaches into early next week, the weather service said. Astronomical tides will also be rising through midweek with the approach of a new moon.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.