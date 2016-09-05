This story was reported by Lisa Irizarry, David M. Schwartz, Scott Eidler and Ellen Yan.

The National Weather Service cancelled a tropical storm warning for Nassau County and New York City late Sunday, but Long Islanders were still bracing for possible flooding and erosion from Hermine during the high tide cycle overnight Sunday into Monday.

The warning, partially lifted at 11:56 p.m., was still in place for much of Suffolk County, although the National Hurricane Center Sunday night said the warning also had ended for areas west and south of Fire Island Inlet and west of Port Jefferson.

The storm that barreled up the Eastern Seaboard turned east by 9 p.m. Sunday, and after spinning back and forth, is slowly rumbling away from the region — packing much less of the punch it had days earlier, forecasters said.

“Definitely, the storm has tracked further east so the further away it is from us, the less impact there is,” said Jay Engle of the National Weather Service in Upton. “We have backed down to some degree in terms of the wind speed and the surf and coastal flooding.”

The National Weather Service Sunday night said the closest Hermine will come to Long Island will be about 165 miles southeast of Montauk Point.

For many Long Islanders, Sunday was a beautiful day, in the high 70s with blue skies and light breezes.

Still, clouds and some showers will take over and overnight, there is concern about potential storm surges at high tide, rough surf and possible beach erosion as Hermine slowly passes by.

Engle said, coastal flooding could be a major concern overnight in some areas, adding that while earlier forecasts said between 2 and 4 feet of water could hit low-lying areas, a revised prediction held that between 1 and 3 feet would result.

By 7 p.m. the storm showed signs of moving on a “slow north northwest track” early Monday into Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday night.

State parks on Long Island closed their beaches to swimmers. Suffolk County beaches also were closed to swimming Sunday.

Surveying the beach line in his SUV late Sunday night, Robert Moses State Park manager Tim Byrne pointed out where the ocean — which by then was stormy, with a lot of whitecaps — had eaten away a 60 to 70 foot stretch of sand.

He pointed to where the edges of the sand dropped two feet down.

“It’s getting chewed up a bit,” he said. “There’s a little cliff.”