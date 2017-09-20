With Jose, now a tropical storm to the southeast of Long Island, the area can expect some gusty winds Wednesday, with the continuing threat of coastal impacts.

A tropical storm watch that had been in effect for Suffolk County has been canceled. Jose will continue “to slowly weaken” as it passes southeast of the Island, the National Weather Service said.

Of main concern is high surf and dangerous rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches, said the service’s Upton office, with minor to locally moderate coastal flooding.

Fisherman George Rivadeneira braves giant sea swells below Montauk Point Lighthouse Wednesday. #montaukpoint #hurricanejose @newsday @news12li A post shared by Mark Harrington (@mhlongisland) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

“Beach hazards are the primary concern at this point,” said Melissa DiSpigna, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

As for Jose’s impact overnight, “right now” there are “no major issues,” Westhampton Dunes Mayor Gary Vegliante said shortly before daybreak. Vegliante’s community is bordered by Moriches Bay on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other.

Suffolk County emergency management officials expect to find erosion at some South Shore beaches Wednesday after a night of high winds and waves caused by Jose.

Minor flooding was reported in Lindenhurst, Bay Shore, Mastic Beach and Islip hamlet, according to John Jordan, Suffolk deputy commissioner of fire, rescue and emergency services, speaking Wednesday morning at the county’s emergency management center in Yaphank.

None of the flooding appeared to affect homes, he said.

“We’re waiting for the sun to come up” to inspect damage caused by the storm, Jordan said earlier Wednesday. Officials also plan to inspect an area on the eastern end of Fire Island where a breach or overwash was reported, Jordan said.

On Wednesday, look for beach erosion as well as minor coastal flooding through high tide time, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Waves of 10 to 15 feet can be expected along the South Shore.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Thursday for ocean beaches, with a high rip current risk through Wednesday evening. Coastal flood advisories have been issued for Wednesday’s high tide times.

Video from News 12 Long Island showed shoreline flooding Wednesday morning at Jones Beach State Park. All state beaches on Long Island are currently closed for swimming.

Wednesday will also bring some gusty winds — 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, slightly higher on the East End, DiSpigna said. Temperatures head up to the high 70s.

Enormous swells buffeting the boulders around Montauk Point Lighthouse at 8:30 a.m. did not stop George Rivadeneira from surf-casting into the swirling white waters. An unrelenting wind and crashing swells kept him on his guard, but Rivadeneira kept returning to the outermost precipice to get the farthest cast. He’d been fishing for over an hour and was soaked but hadn’t caught a thing.

Pounding surf has eaten away at much of the beach in downtown Montauk, where Joel Montovani of Queens was having his coffee and a banana on a shuttered boardwalk while giant waves crashed a few yards away.

“We’re going to make the best of it,” he said of his weeklong vacation in Montauk. Tuesday night, he said, the surf at high tide overtook the snow fence, and police urged him to leave. But he stayed, seated on a portable beach chair. Steady winds and light rain continue across the area.

Sections of Dune Road in Quogue were flooded, with a sign reading “road flooded” blocking part of it.

Mike DeFrancis, a foreman for a company with a contract with Quogue Village, said workers were repaving parts of Dune Road, elevating it so water flows into the bay instead of the street.

“The water table is very high here,” DeFrancis said. “We’re trying to profile the road here so it flows a little better because the drain can’t take it all. It’s very hard because the water comes from below.”

Greta Asbell, a Quogue resident with a home in Manhattan who was walking her 6-year-old dog, Harley, at Quogue Surf Club, next to her home, said she loved seeing the large waves.

“It’s romantic. It’s Mother Nature. I think it’s great,” Asbell said. At this “sugar white beach, the beauty is priceless.”

“You cannot fight Mother Nature. We can watch what we do in our lives. We have been very lucky,” she said.

Areas of downtown Riverhead that typically flood during storms were dry at 5 a.m. Wednesday, although high tide could bring flooding later.

PSEG Long Island said it has released hundreds of off-island crews Wednesday morning after Jose failed to pack the expected wallop. The crews and even some PSEG workers had been called up from Florida, where they had been working to restore power after Hurricane Irma. Hundreds spent the night in area hotels waiting for the worst. But the storm has tracked northeast and outages have been minimal — less than 100 customers affected as of 9 a.m.

“We are releasing all mutual aid support and standing down,” spokesman Jeff Weir said.

In Huntington, a tree fell onto a power line and then onto a car on Dunlop Road about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk County police said. Again, it was unclear whether it was storm-related.

Power was shut off, and Suffolk police and Huntington Manor firefighters helped a woman, 72, out of the car, police said. She was not visibly injured, but was taken to Huntington Hospital by the Huntington Community First Aid Squad for evaluation, police said.

While Jose had been expected to hit the East End the hardest, “everything is fine in Montauk and East Hampton,” Town Highway Superintendent Stephen Lynch said early Wednesday morning.

There were no downed trees overnight, he said, adding there was no more coastal erosion than is “normal for this time of year.”

“You can’t even tell there’s a storm offshore,” Lynch said. “The waves are pretty big, but there really is no beach damage. It’s still the same ocean beaches as there was yesterday.”

Lynch said he had “expected it to be a lot worse.”

“It’s beautiful. The roads are clean,” Lynch said. “There’s not even leaves all over the place from the wind blowing.”

Suffolk officials were in contact with town and village officials throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, said Jordan, the county’s deputy commissioner of FRES.

The worst damage occurred at high tide around 8 p.m. Tuesday when high waters caused minor flooding on some streets and marinas on the South Shore, Jordan said.

The first high tide on Wednesday is expected between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

“Today’s high tide shouldn’t be as bad as the others,” Jordan said. “We’re going to be looking at flooding at today’s high tide, but we don’t think today’s high tide is going to be as bad as last night’s.”

Jose may have made it to the area, but won’t be leaving in a hurry, as it’s expected to meander to the east of Long Island through the weekend, Hoffman said. That means the continuing threat of rip currents and beach erosion.

Above-normal temperatures are expected for the coming days, with Thursday looking at mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s, the weather service said. Make that around 77 for Friday and back to 80 for Saturday and Sunday.

Indeed, Hoffman pointed to “some good weather for the first weekend of fall.”

Looking ahead, Suffolk’s Jordan said officials are monitoring Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico Wednesday morning.

“Our focus today will be to transition from Jose to Maria,” he said. “This was a good dry run practice for Maria, if she comes.”

With Mark Harrington, Carl MacGowan and William Murphy