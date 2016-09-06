HIGHLIGHTS Tropical storm warning still in effect for Suffolk County, NWS says

Thousands lose power but most restored, PSEG Long Island says

Hermine slowly weakened as it lingered offshore late Tuesday morning, bringing gusty winds, scattered showers and the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding to Long Island, forecasters say.

The heaviest rainfall and highest wind gusts courtesy of the post-tropical cyclone hit the East End as a tropical storm warning remained in effect for Suffolk County, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight and into the morning winds, mostly in the range of 20 to 40 mph, toppled some trees and knocked out power to thousands along the way.

PSEG Long Island said Hermine led to a total of around 15,000 individual customer outages since 5 p.m. Monday, all of them fielded by local crews after the utility sent home hundreds of off-Island workers called in advance of the storm.

Some 225 of the nearly 600 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday were in Southampton town, where PSEG spokesman Jeff Weir said the utility was called to de-energize power lines so that downed trees could be removed.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather and system performance and will continue to respond accordingly,” he said.

Tuesday’s weather conditions brings the “threat of more power outages,” with winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 40 mph, and some gusts near 50 mph, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

With ocean wave heights running from 8 to 15 feet, look for “more beach erosion and dangerous seas” and “minor to moderate coastal flooding possible with tides running 1 to 2½ feet above normal,” Hoffman said. That means “water will go into some streets,” he said.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter on Tuesday morning issued a travel and weather advisory in which he urged residents and visitors in low-lying flood prone areas to “pay close attention to the tide.”

A coastal flood advisory is in effect during Tuesday’s high tide cycle for Atlantic Ocean-facing South Shore bays.

In all, less than an inch of rain is in the forecast, again, possibly greater for the Twin Forks, said John Murray, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Some areas, particularly in eastern Suffolk, saw light rain Tuesday morning, with chances increasing through the day, expected primarily for afternoon into the early evening hours, he said.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, forecasters said.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hermine — its maximum sustained winds having decreased to 60 mph — was about 110 miles south of Montauk Point, heading west at about 3 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

“A slow and erratic motion is expected for the rest of today and tonight, followed by a slow motion toward the northeast on Wednesday,” the hurricane center said in a statement.

High surf and dangerous rip currents, along with erosion, are forecast through Wednesday for ocean shores, the weather service said.

Despite Tuesday’s tropical storm conditions, in all Hermine spared Long Island from serious coastal flooding over the weekend — even at high tide, when forecasters predicted the worst.

Suffolk County officials heaved a sigh of relief as they lifted voluntary Fire Island evacuation calls after Hermine changed course Monday.

But the storm forced the early exit of those who flocked to the Hamptons for Labor Day weekend.

Coopers Beach in Southampton Village was virtually abandoned at 9 a.m. Monday, an unheard-of phenomenon at the popular Hamptons beach at summer’s end.

Steady winds and an unrelenting surf had washed over much of the beach, flooding the volleyball area and reaching the primary dune. A gaggle of lifeguards remained off the beach under the covered beach house. Beachgoers in hoodies and light coats spent time taking photos, the beach only partly accessible.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said on Labor Day that he spent 2 1⁄2 hours Sunday through early Monday driving more than 50 miles through his town, surveying for damage and flooding but finding very little that was out of the ordinary.

He said, “It was the storm that wasn’t.”

With Mark Harrington and William Murphy