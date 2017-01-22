Rain on Long Island
Scenes from around Long Island during rain events.
Light rain doesn't stop a group of cyclists from enjoying a morning ride on the boardwalk in Long Beach Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Vehicles navigate through a flooded Horseblock Road from the rain in Medford on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
A woman uses a plastic bag to shield herself from the rain at the Plainview Centre in Plainview on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
A man walks in the rain in Nesconset on Dec. 24, 2016.
Long Beach resident Alex Osorio insulates himself from the rain while walking his bike east on East Park Ave in Long Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
A woman defends against the wind-driven rain while crossing West Park Avenue in Long Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
A flock of turkeys walk across a parking lot in the rain off of Church St. in Holbrook, Monday, Jan. 2, 2016.
A cyclist rides through a heavy afternoon downpour along South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview Monday, July 25, 2016.
Lido Blvd. in Lido Beach became almost impassable due to flooding from heavy rain on Monday afternoon July 25, 2016.
Lightning strike during late afternoon storm storm taken from the Smith Point Beach/Fire Island Wilderness Visitor Center in Mastic Beach, Monday July 25, 2016.
A man gets caught in the rain in Huntington Station on Friday, July 1, 2016.
A car hurries through a flooded part of Milbar Boulevard, near the intersection with Route 110, in Farmingdale on Friday evening, July 1, 2016.
Rain-soaked pavement slows drivers on Willis Avenue in Mineola on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.
A man runs in the rain and wind outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016.
A man jumps across a puddle on Main Street in Farmingdale as heavy rain falls across Long Island on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.
A woman runs across Conklin Street at Route 110 in Farmingdale as rain falls across Long Island on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.
Waves crash over the dock at Shorefront Park at Rider Avenue in Patchogue on Aug. 11, 2015, as heavy rain falls.
A car drives through a large rain puddle on New York Avenue in Huntington on the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2015.
Swans swim across a partially frozen Argyle Lake in Babylon as rain falls on Jan. 18, 2015.
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from a steady rain while crossing Main Street in Babylon on Jan. 18, 2015.
Morning commuters heading west drive through the rain during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014.
Puddles forming on Glen Cove Road in Glen Cove during the morning commute during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014.
A school bus navigates through a flooded area on Granny Road, east of Route 112, in Medford Tuesday morning, Dec. 9, 2014.
Heavy rain falls as commuters navigate through slippery road conditions on Horseblock Road near Route 112 in Medford, Long Island, Tuesday morning, Dec. 9, 2014.
A school bus navigates through a flooded area on Horseblock Road, near Route 112, in Medford Tuesday morning, Dec. 9, 2014.
