Thursday may be registering above-normal temperatures in the mid-40s, but better get ready for two days heading down to below average.

As of just before 3 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 43 degrees, feeling like 36 with the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday overnight dips to the low 20s, with Friday then expected to rise into the low 30s, but feeling colder, again with wind chill.

The average high for this time of year is 38 degrees, make that 24 for the average low, said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Friday overnight then brings lows of around 20 degrees, again impacted by wind chill.

Saturday is sunny, with highs expected to reach around 31 degrees, and lows going down to around 24.

Sunday warms up to a more seasonable 39 degrees or so, bringing a chance of light snow during the day and into the evening.

It may be snow, but it’s not looking to be “a major event,” Engle said.

That’s on a day that does see a major event — the Super Bowl.