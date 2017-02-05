Super Bowl Sunday will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day on Long Island with the chance of a snow flurry ahead of another changeable week for the weather.

“It’s been a roller coaster weather-wise, and it will continue to stay so as we move through the next seven days,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist John Isgro said. “Temperatures as we get through the week will start to get a little bit warmer moving into the middle of the week.”

Joe Pollina, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton, said the roller coaster is courtesy of a warm front approaching from the southwest that will move through Tuesday to introduce the warm air.

On Sunday look for highs near 43 degrees and overnight lows around 29 — both higher than the normal temperatures for this time of year, usually 39 for a high and a low of 24.

The clouds give way to lots of sun at the start of the day on Monday, but they return later in the day. Highs near 40 are expected with lows in the mid-30s to upper 20s in the pine barrens.

Periods of light to moderate rain are forecast for Tuesday when highs near 46 and lows near 44 are predicted.

“Tuesday night there could be a rumble of thunder and a passing thunderstorm,” Pollina said.

More rain is ahead for Wednesday, but it will give way to increasing sunshine and temperatures warm up quite a bit during the day. Highs will reach near 55, but at night lows drop back to a more seasonable 29.

Thursday will bring a few flurries, though it will be mostly sunny with highs near 35 and lows near 22.

“We’ll cool down significantly on Thursday and it will be about the same for Friday,” Pollina said.

The weekend starts off with mostly sunny skies on Friday when highs near 36 and lows near 27 are forecast.