This story was reported by Sarah Armaghan, Laura Blasey, Matthew Chayes, Joan Gralla and Darran Simon.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone issued a state of emergency Saturday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hermine set its sights on the region.

Bellone made the announcement at a news conference in Bay Shore. The state of emergency was effective as of 3 p.m. Saturday, he said.

Officials also called for a voluntary evacuation of Fire Island. Cpl. Andrew Becher of the Ocean Beach Village police on Saturday was encouraging vacationers to head home to the mainland.

“It’s really not the kind of conditions people would normally want to vacation in,” he said. “Right now, they are forecasting the walkways to be flooded, wind, erosion down on the ocean front, and possible power outages,” he said.

Fire Island ferries were canceling a series of outbound and inbound trips scheduled for Saturday, after 9 p.m. to 9:30, 9:40 p.m., 9:50 p.m., the website said.

Service resumes Sunday morning, but might be suspended by the afternoon, the ferry service’s website warned.

Nassau County planned its own news conference on storm preparations later Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Hermine, now quitting the coast of North Carolina, is expected to deliver high winds to Long Island on Sunday morning, with rain expected for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

And Islanders celebrating Labor Day might wish to move their festivities indoors though the temperature should be clement, around the mid-70s.

“Monday is just not a very good day,” said Carlie Buccola, an NWS meteorologist based in Upton.

Though Hermine, a Category 1 hurricane when it bashed Florida, later powered down to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds, the National Weather Service on Saturday morning warned Long Island and New York City to expect “tropical storm conditions” within 36 hours.

A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet is anticipated, which brings “the possibility of life-threatening inundation during the next 48 hours at many coastal locations between Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and Bridgeport, Connecticut,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Hermine already has cost two people their lives, damaged homes and businesses and caused hundreds of thousands of people to lose power from Florida to Virginia.

The winds became so strong Saturday that state transportation officials closed all bridges to North Carolina’s Outer Banks after a deadly accident over the intracoastal waterway.

Mid-Atlantic state governors announced storm preparations, with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie saying he was declaring a state of emergency for Ocean County, Atlantic County and Cape May County “as a result of severe weather conditions expected later today and throughout the Labor Day weekend.”

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had no immediate comment.

Like other storms, Hermine is expected to lose speed and hover offshore, south of New York, but will remain powerful enough to inflict damage.

“There seems to be a pretty good consensus” about the storm’s path, said Buccola.

“It has moved off the North Carolina coast, and it will very slowly move just southeast of Long Island,” she said. “It’s going to stall off the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia coast — at least until midweek.”

But New York and Long Island could still get pummeled over the weekend, though the storm surge is only expected to be at about half of superstorm Sandy’s surge.

“Basically, you don’t have to be in the center of the storm to be feeling significant impacts from it,” Buccola said.

The amount of rainfall predicted for Long Island might not even be enough to end Suffolk’s drought, at least when the storm’s effects first are felt.

Buccola anticipated as much as an inch and a half on Sunday and Monday.

The wind and storm surge could prove the real dangers.

“It’s not necessarily a ton of rainfall, it’s really the wind, and the coastal impact we’re looking at,” she said.

Localized storm surges could begin Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, creating an “elevated” threat to life and property. Low-lying spots or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move also could be inundated, it said.

Roadways near the shoreline, as well as parking lots, can become covered with surge water, making driving conditions dangerous, the advisory states. The surf can also breach dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. “Strong and frequent” rip currents are also expected to form.

Marinas, docks, boardwalks and piers could expect some minor to locally moderate damage.

“Follow the instructions of local officials,” the statement reads. “Consider voluntary evacuation if recommended. Leave immediately if evacuation orders are issued.”

New York City beaches will be closed to swimming, because of potentially deadline rip currents, beginning Sunday and potentially Monday and Tuesday, said Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokeswoman Natalie Grybauskas.

“We are prepared for this storm,” she said.

There’s been a tropical storm warning covering the New York City area since 11 a.m., in anticipation of storm-force winds between 39 and 74 mph, and the mayor’s office is cautioning of anticipated strong rip currents, coastal flooding, rain and high surf.

More than 40 city agencies, including police, fire, sanitation and emergency management, are mobilized and coordinating out of the city’s “situation room” in Brooklyn.

Municipal workers are cleaning catch basins of debris and other measures to mitigate the chance of flash flooding.

Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center, said Saturday morning that the storm’s trajectory is still unclear and that “in a situation like this, things can change quickly.”

Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Photo Credit: AP / Tom Copeland Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Photo Credit: AP / Tom Copeland

The storm is likely to “restrengthen” as it leaves the southeast coastal areas and heads back out into the ocean, where it may just “be meandering off the east coast” from Sunday to Thursday.

“We still can’t rule out that it comes onshore,” Knabb said. Nevertheless, “We think it’s going to be a pretty strong, large, potent system.”

A variety of wind and water hazards that start Sunday will continue through Labor Day weekend.

“It’s a bad weekend to be at the beach or on boats,” Knabb said.

At a minimum, beach erosion is expected to occur from parts of the southern-facing New England states on down, he said. Strong winds will cause storm surges and coupled with high tides will create the highest overall water levels, he said.

“In the ocean, with a situation of a cyclone sitting and meandering on shore . . . pushing persistently for perhaps days, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast have the potential for life-threatening storm surges in certain spots.”

Knabb urged residents in these areas to pay close attention to local emergency managers for advice or evacuation orders.

Strong winds will start to pick up along the South Shore as early as Sunday morning and will increase well past the 39 mph threshold for tropical storm-force winds, Buccola said, while high temperatures remain in the mid-70s. The strong winds will be whipping Sunday night at an expected speed of 50 to 55 mph and up to 60 mph along the Atlantic Coast, she said. Winds will gradually decrease, starting on Monday. The forecast shows residual effects from the storm through Thursday, with winds and coastal impacts but not necessarily rain, while it lingers off the coast, Buccola said.

“Impacts can be felt well away from the center of the storm, even though the storm might not be centered on us,” Buccola said. “We’ll still feel it, and may even feel significant impacts even if it’s not necessarily categorized as a tropical system by the time it gets here.”

If Hermine reaches Long Island, it would be the area’s first tropical storm of the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, Buccola said.

Buccola urged Long Island residents to continue to check n the latest forecasts at hurricanes.gov, the website for the National Hurricane Center.

With Matthew Chayes and Darran Simon