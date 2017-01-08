The year’s first major winter storm dumped between six inches to a foot of snow on Long Island, but by early Sunday morning most primary road and highways, including the Long Island Expressway, were cleared.

The good news for those digging out is that the snow was light and powdery. And a thaw is expected to start by Wednesday when highs are predicted of around 50 degrees.

“It’s going to be an okay day - certainly a quieter day,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said of Sunday. But he warned that the wind chill in the single digits – with it feeling like only 7 or 8 degrees in some areas - will be “pretty nasty.”

The National Weather Service said the highest snow accumulations were in eastern Suffolk.

East Hampton Supervisor Larry Cantwell said a snow emergency that he declared at 2 p.m. Saturday would remain in effect “at least through much of the day” on Sunday. “All of the roads are passable – even the secondary roads – though they’re snow-packed and could be a little slippery.”

Cantwell suggested that people, “Get cleaned up at home first and give highway crews a chance to get more cleaned up this morning. There’s still some plowing and sanding that we’ll be doing at intersections all day.”

He said that as part of the snow emergency vehicles are not allowed on the streets and the highway department is given towing authority.

John Cristantello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau said there has been a lot of snow to clear but there should be no problems for motorists getting to and from work by Monday.

He said that in some locations such as Upton and Yaphank the totals were 10.6 and 10.8 respectively while Hicksville saw 9.2 inches of snow and Westbury had less at 6.5 inches.

But Cristantello said Sunday morning that some of the totals were taken “at 6, 7 and 8 o’clock “ Saturday night and that while Orient had 9 inches of snow by 5:16 p.m. “there was another six hours more of snow at least.

The Service’s winter storm warning went into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday and was cancelled about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

And though the snow storm is over and there will be some sun, brief snow flurries, winds of 15 to 25 mph were in the forecast for Sunday with highs predicted to reach only around 24 degrees and lows at night of 10 to 15.

The real thaw isn’t supposed to start until Wednesday when the mercury will soar to near 50 and a light rain is expected to help melt rid of some of the remaining snow.

Another mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Monday when highs will be near 28 and lows near 23.

Mostly clouds are in forecast for Tuesday along with highs near 43 and lows near 38 then things warm up Wednesday when it will again be cloudy with periods of light rain but the highs will be near 50 and lows near 35.

Look for another mostly cloudy but dry day on Thursday and highs again near 50 and lows near 38.

Wet weather returns on Friday when the weekend will start with lots of clouds, scattered showers and highs near 50 and lows near 36.