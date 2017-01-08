The year’s first major winter storm dumped between 6 inches to almost a foot of snow on Long Island, but by early Sunday morning most primary roads and highways, including the Long Island Expressway, were cleared.

The good news for those digging out is that the snow was light and powdery. And a thaw is expected to start by Wednesday when highs near 50 degrees are forecast.

“It’s going to be an OK day, certainly a quieter day,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said of Sunday. But he warned that the wind chill in the single digits — with it feeling like only 7 or 8 degrees in some areas — will be “pretty nasty.”

The National Weather Service said the highest snow accumulations were in eastern Suffolk.

East Hampton Supervisor Larry Cantwell said a snow emergency that he declared at 2 p.m. Saturday would remain in effect “at least through much of the day” on Sunday. “All of the roads are passable, even the secondary roads, though they’re snow-packed and could be a little slippery.”

Cantwell suggested that people “get cleaned up at home first and give highway crews a chance to get more cleaned up this morning. There’s still some plowing and sanding that we’ll be doing at intersections all day.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He said that as part of the snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed on the streets and the highway department is given towing authority.

John Cristantello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau, said there has been a lot of snow to clear, but there should be no problems for motorists getting to and from work by Monday.

The Long Island Rail Road was operating normally Sunday morning.

“Yesterday we had some issues — some trains were late in the middle of the night, but today is fine,” LIRR spokesman Shams Terek said. “We’re OK this morning.”

LaGuardia and Kennedy airports were experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less due to the storm.

Cantwell said East Hampton Airport remained closed and that he did not know when it would reopen.

Suffolk County was the hardest hit, according to the latest National Weather Service totals. Yaphank received 10.8 inches, Upton 10.6 inches, Laurel 10.5 inches, Coram 10.3 inches, Calverton 10.2 inches and East Shoreham 10.1 inches, while 10.0 inches fell in Nesconset and Riverhead. At the bottom of the snowfall tallies in the county are West Babylon with 7.9 inches, Jamesport 7.7 inches, Sayville 7.4 inches, Southampton 7.0 inches, Ridge 6.8 inches and Amityville 5.5 inches.

In Nassau County the top totals included Hicksville at 9.2 inches, Plainview 9.0 inches, Wantagh 8.9 inches and East Norwich 8.0 inches, while lower totals were reported in Old Brookville with 7.1 inches, Westbury 6.5 inches, Roslyn 6.1 inches, Glen Cove 5.2 inches and Island Park 4.6 inches.

But Cristantello said Sunday morning that some of the totals were taken “at 6, 7 and 8 o’clock” Saturday night and that while Orient had 9 inches of snow by 5:16 p.m., “there was another six hours more of snow at least.”

The weather service’s winter storm warning went into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday and was canceled about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And though the snowstorm is over and there will be some sun, brief snow flurries and winds of 15 to 25 mph were in the forecast for Sunday with highs reaching only around 24 degrees and lows of 10 to 15 degrees at night.

The real thaw isn’t supposed to start until Wednesday when the mercury will soar to near 50 and a light rain is expected to help melt some of the remaining snow.

Another mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Monday when highs will be near 28 and lows near 23.

A mostly cloudy day is forecast for Tuesday along with highs near 43 and lows near 38, but temperatures warm up Wednesday when it will again be cloudy with periods of light rain but with highs near 50 and lows near 35.

Look for another mostly cloudy but dry day on Thursday and highs again near 50 and lows near 38.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wet weather returns on Friday when the weekend will start with lots of clouds, scattered showers and highs near 50 and lows near 36.