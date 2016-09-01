As Long Islanders make plans for the upcoming holiday weekend, Tropical Storm Hermine was approaching the northwest coast of Florida, potentially to be upgraded to hurricane level before making landfall late Thursday or early Friday.

Weekend conditions on Long Island are highly dependent on the ultimate track and intensity of Hermine, forecasters say.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding were expected to be the major impacts for Long Island, with wind gusts of up to 35 to 40 mph and the possibility of an inch or two of rain, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

That was as of Thursday morning, and “these impacts will change when storm track changes ... and it will change.”

By the time the system reaches the Delmarva Peninsula in the Delaware/Maryland area, possibly in the early hours of Sunday, it’s expected to have moved offshore and be shifting to extra-tropical, meaning the storm becomes more like a nor’easter, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. That’s based on Thursday morning’s computer models and analysis.

At that point, the storm is expected to “stay nearly stationary, with some drifting to the northeast,” potentially through the early hours of Tuesday, before it pushes to the northeast away from area, he said.

This could be problematic for coastal flooding, he said, as the longer it hovers there, the more water can get pushed to shore.

There’s still a potential for heavy rain, most likely for Sunday, he said, but the chance for that has lessened, as Long Island would be on the outer edge of the precipitation, he said.

Still, he said, there’s continuing uncertainty as to the ultimate scenario, as the storm’s track and intensity could continue to change.