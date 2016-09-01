Tropical Storm Hermine is forecast to become a hurricane before it makes landfall overnight on the northwest coast of Florida, where the National Hurricane Center is warning of expectations for “life-threatening surge and flooding rains.”

What this storm might ultimately mean for Long Island and the long Labor Day weekend is far less clear.

That’s as the storm is “expected to undergo a complex interaction with a frontal system when it reaches the Carolinas over the weekend,” according to the hurricane center’s Thursday morning discussion. And, “it is a little early to say what the specific impacts will be for the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states.”

Forecasters can speak of potentials, though, with the Weather Prediction Center pointing to computer models “indicating that Hermine could evolve into a rather strong and slow-moving low pressure system near or just off the East Coast during the Labor Day weekend, where heavy rain, strong winds, and high seas are possible.”

Weekend conditions on Long Island are highly dependent on the ultimate track and intensity of Hermine, forecasters say.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding were expected to be the major impacts for Long Island, with wind gusts of up to 35 to 40 mph and the possibility of an inch or two of rain, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

That was as of Thursday morning, and “these impacts will change when storm track changes ... and it will change.”

There’s high confidence in strong rip currents and high surf through Monday, with low, but increasing confidence in at least moderate widespread tidal flooding for Saturday night through Monday, according to a storm briefing from Gary Conte, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. Sunday could see a possible 3 to 5 foot surge above high tide.

Still, the forecast for Long Island remains challenging, as models “are in fairly good agreement” until Saturday night when the system is expected to pass the Delmarva Peninsula, which is when computer guidance starts to diverge, says the Thursday morning forecast discussion from the weather service’s Upton office.

Given the possibility for downstate New York to “experience high rip currents, heavy rain and strong winds” over the weekend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has put state agencies, such as the MTA, Port Authority, Department of Transportation, National Guard, State Police, State, on alert, directing them to activate preparedness efforts.

He urged “all New Yorkers, especially those in the downstate region, to be prepared, check local weather reports,” as well as make use of NY-Alert, the state’s voice and text message alert system.