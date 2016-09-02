After making landfall early Friday in the Florida Panhandle, Hermine was downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm status, expected to weaken further as it headed northeast over land.

That does not mean Long Island is off the hook.

The system “could reinvigorate as an extratropical cyclone” Sunday morning after it emerges back over water off the coast of the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said.

Around that point it’s expected to “slow down significantly and meander,” the hurricane center said, as guidance from various computer models “becomes rather divergent, decreasing confidence in the forecast.”

According to the National Weather Service’s Upton office, some computer guidance “keeps the system meandering off the Delmarva/New Jersey coast through the middle of the week due to strong blocking upper level ridges both to the east and west.”

For Long Islanders, at this point it looks like “coastal flooding will be the main problem, followed by wind then rain,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said. Tides could run 2 to 5 feet above normal, he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Long Island, telling of the potential from the holiday weekend through the middle of next week for moderate to major coastal flooding, along with possible strong winds and heavy rain, dependent on the track and strength of the system. There’s also high risk for rip currents along with beach erosion, the service said.

The hurricane center on Thursday issued a tropical storm watch along the East Coast for waters as far north as Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

That watch indicated that there’s potential for the storm to “stall to the east of our coastal waters [off New Jersey and Delaware] through midweek,” with “potential for tropical storm force winds” as well as “building seas to dangerous heights over the holiday weekend and into at least early next week.”

Such a near-stalling just to the south would have coastal flooding implications for Long Island, said Nelson Vaz, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton, on late Thursday afternoon. He said that confidence was increasing — though not a sure thing — for moderate to possibly major widespread coastal flooding at times of high tide.

Given the possibility for downstate New York to “experience high rip currents, heavy rain and strong winds” over the weekend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has put state agencies, including the MTA, Port Authority, Department of Transportation and State Police, on alert, directing them to activate preparedness efforts.

He urged “all New Yorkers, especially those in the downstate region, to be prepared, check local weather reports,” as well as make use of NY-Alert, the state’s voice and text message alert system.