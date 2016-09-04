Tropical Storm Hermine was expected to bring coastal flooding to Long Island starting as early as the next high tide, and moderate to major coastal flooding remained likely Sunday night through at least Tuesday, according to meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.

According to the hurricane center’s morning briefing, the overall structure of Hermine changed little overnight and it is expected to move more slowly northward “and perhaps erratically.” Later Sunday, Hermine could stall south of southern New England before lifting out to the northeast in 72 hours.

“It’s off the coast and we’re expecting it to come slightly back to the west,” said Carlie Buccola, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. She said its impact is not expected to be as intense as predicted.

“Later tonight, into tomorrow we’re going to see the strongest winds, but there isn’t expected to be much rainfall.” She said most of Long Island should see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, “with maybe an inch on the South Fork.”

Buccola added, “This really seems to be more of a coast impact storm with persistent wind that leads to beach erosion, minor coastal flooding and rough seas. It looks like just a coastal impact event.”

The weather center also expected little change in Hermine’s strength on Sunday, but by late in the day and on Monday cooler air was expected to generate “strong instability.” One model shows it could even strengthen back to hurricane force.

The system will slowly weaken after 48 hours when it will move over much cooler water north of the Gulf Stream, the Center said.

A tropical storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect on Sunday, as does a state of emergency called in Suffolk County on Saturday.

Suffolk officials on Saturday also called for a voluntary evacuation of Fire Island. Officials in Nassau said those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to leave their homes if necessary.

“The biggest concern we have is Fire Island,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a news conference at the Fire Island ferry terminal in Bay Shore on Saturday.

The voluntary evacuation continued Sunday morning.

“This storm comes at the worst possible time,” Bellone said. “Labor Day weekend, probably one of the most important weekends in Fire Island, where it is right now packed with people.”

Bellone said, based on predicted conditions, ferries may not be able to run once Hermine reaches the area.

Fire Island ferry service might be suspended by Sunday afternoon, the service’s website warned.

PSEG Long Island officials said Sunday that they would continue to monitor the track and potential impact Hermine will have on its service territory through the week and that the utility is ready to respond to possible power outages.

“The current forecast is showing that Hermine will settle off Long Island and not pass off of Montauk until, possibly, late Wednesday,” said John O’Connell, vice president of transmission and distribution. “Receiving support from off-Island utilities and contractors that will work alongside our own highly trained line personnel will allow us to promptly and safely restore power to our customers. All crews will work 16-hour shifts once the restoration efforts begin.”

Justin Meyers, a Suffolk County police spokesman, said it is imperative for those with a medical condition, pregnant women and seniors to evacuate Fire Island, because once the ferries shut down, it “could take a significant amount of time to reach a doctor or a hospital.”

The state of emergency began in Suffolk at 3 p.m. The county’s emergency operations center will open at 5 a.m. Sunday, and 14 shelters countywide that will be operated in conjunction with the American Red Cross are on standby, according to county officials.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation is closing all ocean beaches on Long Island to swimmers beginning Sunday, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. Suffolk County beaches will be closed to swimming beginning Sunday “for an indefinite period of time,” the county said.

Cpl. Andrew Becher of the Ocean Beach Village police on Saturday also was encouraging vacationers to head home to the mainland.

“It’s really not the kind of conditions people would normally want to vacation in,” he said. “Right now, they are forecasting the walkways to be flooded, wind, erosion down on the ocean front, and possible power outages,” he said.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano urged those residents in areas prone to flooding to be prepared to leave their homes.

“We are concerned here in the county about that storm surge warning,” Mangano said at an afternoon news conference in Bethpage.

Cuomo’s office also said Nassau has requested the use of a sandbagger and one pallet of sandbags to help prevent flooding.

Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road, said the agency was “carefully monitoring the storm and prepositioning equipment and personnel to be able to deal with any effects of downed trees or coastal flooding.”

Workers for PSEG Long Island were trimming trees in advance of the storm, and shoring up low-lying substations to keep water out, according to spokesman Jeffrey Weir. More than 700 workers from Canada and across the United States were poised to come to the area in the case of widespread damage and power outages, he said.

The Port Authority issued a statement saying it planned to open its emergency operations center in Jersey City Saturday night in advance of the storm. The agency has flood barriers, generators and pumps ready, and is prepared to accommodate airline passengers who may end up stranded at the airports.

It also urged travelers to check with their airlines before departing for the airports, to make sure the flights have not been canceled due to the storm.

Cuomo’s office announced the New York State Emergency Operations Center would be activated at noon on Sunday, and supplies and equipment — including meals and high-axle vehicles — would be stockpiled in Brentwood and at Kennedy Airport.

Hermine already has cost two people their lives, damaged homes and businesses and caused hundreds of thousands of people to lose power from Florida to Virginia.