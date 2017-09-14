While Tropical Storm Jose appears set to strengthen and track to the north, it’s too soon to say what impact it could have on Long Island beyond the likes of high surf and dangerous rip currents, which are already expected, forecasters say.

Lingering for days in the western Atlantic, Jose “should stay offshore, but some computers have it too close for comfort around Wednesday of next week,” said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “Of course we are watching this closely to see if it does take more a westerly track or stays far out to sea.”

As vertical wind shear — a storm inhibitor — is forecast to lessen in about a day, Jose’s “restrengthening is expected to commence on Friday since the cyclone is over warm water,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. update. The system is looking to regain hurricane status later Friday.

Jose is forecast to “drift northward in the western Atlantic waters this weekend into the middle of next week, with the potential for it to come close to the East Coast,” the National Weather Service’s Upon office said Thursday in its forecast discussion.

As for how close, one key factor involves a trough now over the lower Mississippi Valley, reaching into the Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane center said.

Some models “show the trough tugging on the tropical cyclone, causing a more north-northwestward motion . . . while others have the trough deflecting the cyclone more out to sea,” the hurricane center said. Models are indicating the system “becoming larger and more spread out as it interacts with the trough.”

Jose is forecast to stay well to the east through Monday, the weather service said. At that point there’s considerable divergence among models as to its track and proximity to the coast.

“If nothing else,” the weather service said, “the shoreline threat for dangerous rip currents, high surf and dune erosion will increase this weekend into early next week.”

“We know that for sure” and are watching for further details, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist in Upton.