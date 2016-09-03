A tropical storm warning was issued for Long Island and New York City on Saturday morning, as Hermine makes its way to the tristate region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The warning — which means tropical storm conditions are expected “within 36 hours” — was issued during the center’s 11 a.m. update.

The National Weather Service said the high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hermine are expected to arrive by Sunday, battering the area during Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s across the Island on Saturday while clouds linger in the sky, said Carlie Buccola, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton Bureau. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

“On Sunday, we’ll have increasing clouds, and that’s when things start to go downhill,” Buccola said.

Localized storm surges from one to three feet above ground could begin Sunday morning, according to an advisory issued by the National Weather Service Saturday, creating an “elevated” threat to life and property. Flooding at peak times could be greater than one foot above ground, the advisory states, with “localized inundation possible” on immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move.

Roadways near the shoreline, as well as parking lots, can become covered with surge water, making driving conditions dangerous, the advisory states. The surf can also breach dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. “Strong and frequent” rip currents are also expected to form.

Marinas, docks, boardwalks and piers could expect some minor to locally moderate damage.

“Follow the instructions of local officials,” the statement reads. “Consider voluntary evacuation if recommended. Leave immediately if evacuation orders are issued.”

Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center, said Saturday morning that the storm’s trajectory is still unclear and that “in a situation like this, things can change quickly.”

The storm is likely to “restrengthen” as it leaves the southeast coastal areas and heads back out into the ocean, where it may just “be meandering off the east coast” from Sunday to Thursday.

“We still can’t rule out that it comes onshore,” Knabb said. Nevertheless, “We think it’s going to be a pretty strong, large, potent system.”

A variety of wind and water hazards that start Sunday will continue through Labor Day weekend.

“It’s a bad weekend to be at the beach or on boats,” Knabb said.

At a minimum, beach erosion is expected to occur from parts of the southern-facing New England states on down, he said. Strong winds will cause storm surges and coupled with high tides will create the highest overall water levels, he said.

“In the ocean, with a situation of a cyclone sitting and meandering on shore . . . pushing persistently for perhaps days, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast have the potential for life-treatning storm surges in certain spots.”

Knabb urged residents in these areas to pay close attention to local emergency managers for advice or evacuation orders.

Strong winds will start to pick up along the South Shore as early as Sunday morning and will increase well past the 39 mph threshold for tropical storm-force winds, Buccola said, while high temperatures remain in the mid-70s. The strong winds will be whipping Sunday night at an expected speed of 50 to 55 mph and up to 60 mph along the Atlantic Coast, she said. Winds will gradually decrease, starting on Monday.

The storm is predicted to stall along the DelMarVa coast, a peninsula encompassing parts of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, from Sunday into Tuesday, Buccola said.

“We’re going to have a prolonged northeasterly flow causing storm surges, beach erosion and possible coastal flooding,” Buccola said.

Rainfall will likely start Sunday night and continue at its heaviest through Monday afternoon, dropping anywhere from a half an inch to an inch and a half on Long Island, Buccola said.

The forecast shows residual effects from the storm through Thursday, with winds and coastal impacts but not necessarily rain, while it lingers off the coast, Buccola said.

“Impacts can be felt well away from the center of the storm, even though the storm might not be centered on us,” Buccola said. “We’ll still feel it, and may even feel significant impacts even if it’s not necessarily categorized as a tropical system by the time it gets here.”

If Hermine reaches Long Island, it would be the area’s first tropical storm of the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, Buccola said.

Buccola urged Long Island residents to continue to check n the latest forecasts at hurricanes.gov, the website for the National Hurricane Center.