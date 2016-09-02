HIGHLIGHTS Weather service: ‘Increasing confidence’ of ‘possibly major’ flooding

LIers may see tides 2-4 feet above ground, winds in 40-50 mph range

Tropical Storm Hermine may bring widespread storm surge flooding to Long Island and winds in the 40- to 50-mph range Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Late Friday morning the weather service issued a tropical storm watch for Long Island and New York City.

Calling it a “reasonable worst-case scenario,” the weather service said Friday morning it has “increasing confidence” that widespread moderate to “possibly major” coastal flooding could start with Sunday morning and afternoon high tides.

The service is calling for the possibility of tides running 2 to 4 feet above ground, with the western Long Island Sound, western South Shore bays and New York Harbor most vulnerable to the storm surge.

Forecasters said tidal flooding that high is comparable to a moderate to potentially strong nor’easter.

Such a storm surge would make flood-prone homes and businesses vulnerable and certain roads in coastal communities impassable, forecasters said.

The weather service said it has “high confidence” that there will be high surf and strong rip currents through Monday, and forecasters have “increasing confidence” of tropical storm winds ranging from 39 mph to 57 mph between 2 a.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

Rainfall is the toughest call that forecasters are facing, said Gary Conte, warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton office.

With a sharp cutoff between areas getting little to no rain and those getting 15 inches, a small shift to the south in the system’s track could mean no rainfall at all for Long Island. A shift to the northwest could mean a “torrential downpour,” he said on a Friday morning briefing webinar. Even “small movements can make a major difference.”

After making landfall early Friday on the Florida Panhandle, Hermine was downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm status, expected to weaken further as it headed northeast over land.

Hermine “could reinvigorate as an extratropical cyclone” Sunday morning after it emerges back over water off the coast of the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said.

Around that point it’s expected to “slow down significantly and meander,” the hurricane center said, as guidance from various computer models “becomes rather divergent, decreasing confidence in the forecast.”

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said Friday morning that Hermine’s timing and track were still in question. At this point it looks like locally “coastal flooding will be the main problem, followed by wind then rain,” Hammer said.

Forecasters said beach erosion is also expected.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday said the New York State Emergency Operations center will be activated noon on Sunday, and the National Guard will be on alert. He also directed state officials from responding agencies to “be on alert.”

Emergency personnel are stocking resources — including sandbags, high-axel vehicles, pumps and generators, the governor said.

“As Tropical Storm Hermine continues up the East Coast the state will be taking all necessary precautions to support our local partners and keep our residents safe,” Cuomo said in a statement. “While there is still uncertainty as to how far west the storm will track as it approaches New York State, we stand ready and prepared to respond with emergency equipment, supplies and personnel.”

He encouraged New Yorkers to monitor weather reports and use NY-Alert, the state’s voice and text message alert system.

Because of deadly riptides unseen in intensity since 10 or 15 years ago, swimming will be banned at New York City beaches on Sunday and probably on Monday too, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management.

“Do not, you know, even put your foot in the water on Sunday and most likely for several days thereafter,” the mayor said.

Bridges could be closed entirely, depending on the storm, though officials may also issue a voluntary advisory suggesting drivers avoid the crossings if the weather is less treacherous, said Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

With Matthew Chayes