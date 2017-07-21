The tail end of the workweek is delivering another day of sticky, uncomfortable weather, with a heat advisory in effect Friday for most of Long Island.

“It’ll be mostly sunny, hot and still very noticeably humid today,” said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

High temperatures around the mid-90s can be expected, with the potential for humidity to make that feel hotter still, mainly in the afternoon hours, the National Weather Service said.

“Everyone needs to be ‘heat smart’ again today and try to limit strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, try to take breaks from the heat as much as possible and find some shade or AC when you can,” said Hammer said.

Beachgoers and those who have to be outdoors should know that the UV index is very high, he said, meaning sunburning in as few as 10 to 15 minutes.

A heat advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for all of Nassau County and Suffolk County west of the William Floyd Parkway, as well as for New York City.

Temperatures decrease for the weekend, hitting around 90 for Saturday and dropping to the low 80s for Sunday, the weather service said.

However, starting Saturday night, “there’s a chance for multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms” through Monday, the weather service said. The area is at slight risk for severe thunderstorms from Saturday evening to Sunday night.