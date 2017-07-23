Long Islanders will see unsettled weather Sunday that will continue into Monday and return on Friday to end the week, according to meteorologists.

Look for showers and many clouds from Saturday night’s storms to linger into Sunday morning, but the clouds will break enough for some sun to peek through Sunday afternoon.

“There’s some hope for somewhat of a decent day” on Sunday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Mike Rizzo said. But keep the umbrellas nearby, he cautioned. “You’ll probably need them as we head into the workweek.”

Periods of rain begin again late Sunday night when another storm system passes through the area bringing with it heavy downpours, strong winds of up to 50 mph and the chance of flash flooding through Monday.

Highs Sunday are forecast to be seasonable at around 81 with lows near 73 degrees.

According to Rizzo, 81 will be the high in Huntington, Stony Brook, Rocky Point and Babylon while the mercury will climb a bit for a high of 82 in Hempstead, Glen Cove, Islip and Medford.

Jamesport and Westhampton will be among the cooler spots on the Island where the high will reach only 80, Rizzo said.

Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high at Islip this time of year is 82 and the normal low 67.

On Monday, the stormy weather will be scattered throughout the day when highs are to be near 80 and the overnight low 69.

Clouds hang around into Tuesday morning ahead of gradual clearing throughout the afternoon. Tuesday’s high is expected to drop to 79 and the low to 66.

Sunshine makes a comeback on Wednesday when the forecast calls for it to be mixed with only a few cloud. High temperatures are forecast to be 79 and the low 65.

Sunny skies open the day Thursday followed by increasing clouds, but the high will warm up to 81 degrees and the low to 68.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers start the weekend on Friday when another storm system moves through Long Island and a high of 85 degrees is forecast along with an overnight low of 69.