Hot weather will continue to reign across Long Island on Saturday as temperatures are expected to reach close to 90 degrees before becoming more seasonable on Sunday and throughout next week, meteorologists said.

There will be “noticeable humidity, but not terrible” on Saturday, said Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island. Winds will be at around 5 to 15 mph with highs in the upper 80s and some spots reaching 90, he said.

A few showers or a gusty thunderstorm could make its way through the area overnight Saturday into Sunday, Hammer said, as low temperatures drop to the low 70s.

“The rain over the weekend will be coming at a good time — at night — not when we’re all out doing things,” Hammer said.

Skies will remain sunny most of Saturday before clouds begin to increase as an area of showers and thunderstorms approach from the west, the National Weather Service said. The storms may impact portions of Long Island Saturday night, while a frontal system and area of low pressure from the west brings the “unsettled weather” Sunday and Monday.

Sunday “is not a washout,” Hammer said, but rather “partly sunny with a chance of a leftover shower very early” with temperatures in the low 80s, closer to the normal for this time of year at 82 degrees. Daytime will be mostly dry, but a chance for a few more showers creeps in later Sunday into early Monday.

For beachgoers, there is a moderate risk for the development of rip currents on Saturday, the weather service said in an advisory. The ultraviolet index will be at a 9, categorized as “very high exposure.”