Christmas Day on Long Island will be sunny, clear, not too cold — and definitely not white.
Carlie Buccola, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said temperatures will rise to the low to mid-40s by the afternoon.
Patches of black ice formed after Saturday’s rain and freezing temperatures overnight may remain on some side streets, she warned, and she expects more rain — a quarter-inch to a half-inch — Monday night.
No snow is forecast for at least the next seven days, she said.
