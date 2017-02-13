Strong winds gusting to over 50 mph blew across Long Island Monday, toppling a tree onto a house in Glen Cove, knocking out power to thousands, and causing delays on the rails and in the air, officials said.

The 60-year-old homeowner in Glen Cove had just left her bedroom when the tree fell about 8:30 a.m., destroying the den and bedroom of the ranch-style home on Buckeye Road, Glen Cove police said. A wind gust of 56 mph was reported at 8:21 a.m. in or near Glen Cove, the National Weather Service said.

There was “significant” damage to the house, but no injuries, police said.

Construction crews and tree repair services worked to repair the damage at the house. Tom Olsen, 70, of Dix Hills, said his sister-in-law, who lived in the house, “is really shaken.”

A sign that read: “Do Not Enter” was posted outside the door.

“She just walked out of the room,” he said, noting she was “getting dressed to go to work.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“She left the bedroom, and the tree came down,” he said. “The tree’s on the mattress.” It has since been moved.

Olsen called the damage “extensive.”

“The living room is gone, the bedroom is gone, the roof is gone, the heating system is damaged,” Olsen said.

There reports of wind-related damage on other parts of the Island as well.

PSEG Long Island said it had a crew working on 10th Street near 15th Avenue in West Babylon, where a downed tree took out power lines serving six homes and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. There were no reported injuries.

On the Long Island Rail Road, high winds caused broken railroad grade crossing gate arms “across multiple branches,” causing scattered systemwide delays, the LIRR said.

And the high winds caused delays on arrivals at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Faye Barthold, weather service meteorologist, estimated that sustained winds for much of the morning have been around 25 mph to 30 mph on Long Island.

At about 1 p.m. the weather service upgraded its wind advisory to a high wind warning, in effect until 6 p.m., calling for winds out of the northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

The winds may continue to blow down trees, limbs and power lines, the weather service said, and scattered power outages are expected.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

More than 3,600 customers systemwide were without power shortly after 1 p.m., according to the PSEG website.

The weather service compiled a list of wind-related damage:

In upper Brookville at 12:44 p.m., a downed tree blocked two westbound lanes of Route 25A near Remsens Lane.

In New Hyde Park at 12:39 p.m., due to the wind, a light pole was down at Blixley Drive and Herbert Drive.

In Massapequa Park at 11:48 a.m., a downed tree blocked the right and center westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at Lake Shore Boulevard.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In North Babylon at 11 a.m., there were branches on wires in the area of Whittier Avenue and Thorn Street.

In Deer Park at 10 a.m., there were downed tree limbs and power lines at Oak Street and Deer Park Avenue.

Among the highest gusts on the Island reported to the weather service as of close to 11:30 a.m. were 61 mph in or near Calverton; 59 at Eatons Neck; and 58, in or near Hampton Bays and Mecox Bay.

Skies Monday are forecast to be partly sunny, with highs for the day of around 40, the weather service said. With the winds the temperature is expected to feel more like 20 to 25 degrees, the service said.

The overnight hours will remain blustery, with winds lessening some after midnight.

Look for Tuesday to be mostly sunny with highs of around 37 degrees.

With Scott Eidler