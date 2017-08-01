Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHY MADURO CAN DO AS HE PLEASES

The Venezuelan president appears to have the full support of the country's most important institutions, including the military.

2. LAWSUIT: FOX SCHEMED WITH WHITE HOUSE

The suit claims that Trump allies, the White House and Fox News Channel conspired to push a false story about an unsolved killing in order to distract attention from the Russia investigation.

3. WHO'S ASSERTING THEIR INDEPENDENCE

There hasn't been a dramatic public break, but little by little Senate Republicans are abandoning Trump.

4. TILLERSON TO PUTIN: BALL'S IN YOUR COURT

America's top diplomat puts the onus on Russia to take steps to repair flagging relations with the United States.

5. VOTE HAILED AS VICTORY FOR WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Jordan's parliament scraps a provision in the country's penal code that allows a rapist to escape punishment if he marries his victim.

6. SENATE CONFIRMS NEW FBI CHIEF

Christopher Wray will replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

7. CUBA PUTS BRAKES ON ECONOMIC SHIFT

The government places at least a temporary hold on the opening of a private sector that has become a significant force in the island economy.

8. WHAT MIGHT USHER IN NEW ERA OF TECHNOLOGY

Apple is getting ready to use iPhone cameras as an entryway into the strange world of augmented reality.

9. AUTHOR'S CHILDHOOD HOME GETTING MAKEOVER

The two-story house in Pennsylvania where John Updike lived to age 13 is nearing its transformation as a museum and literary center.

10. NATS' ACE FORCED FROM GAME

Washington's Max Scherzer, suffering a neck spasm, walks off the mound after throwing a wild warmup pitch in the second inning during his team's game at Miami.