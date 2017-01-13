UNITED NATIONS

In her last news conference to wrap up a four-year tenure as the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power defended her record of diplomacy before a world body that she called “flawed” but said its existence and function are critical to the interests of her country.

“The United States needs the UN,” Power said Friday in a wide-ranging news conference that touched on some of her tenure’s toughest battles — from the war in Syria, which she inherited, to the civil strife in South Sudan and most recent votes in the Security Council condemning Israeli settlements.

Power, speaking to a room full of international journalists, acknowledged the United Nations is a flawed system, in which fewer than half of its members are democracies, but said the core work of the UN — peacebuilding, humanitarian action and the maintenance of security in the world — would have to be done in its absence anyway.

“We would build some version of what we have,” she said, advocating for a “stronger UN . . . The world is always going to find itself turning to the UN.”

Her comments seemed both advice to the incoming Trump administration and to tout the success of the implementation of President Barack Obama’s agenda at the UN, the hallmark of which is the kind of multilateral action that defines the 71-year-old institution.

President-elect Donald Trump said in at least one tweet last month that that the UN is a place where very little gets done, calling it “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

That sentiment has long been held in conservative sectors but it has become stronger in recent weeks especially since the United States, a staunch ally of Israel at the UN, abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The UN itself and most of its 193 member states maintain that the settlements are a violation of international law. The vote cast in December split 14-0 because the United States abstained, causing uproars in Israel and Washington as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took affront to the vote as a parting snub by Obama, and congressional Republicans, in particular, threatened to withhold funding from the UN in protest.

Critics of Obama have speculated whether the resolution — sponsored by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela — was secretly crafted or supported by the United States. Power flatly denied the United States had anything to do with the text of the resolution.

This month, Israel said it would cut $6 million of its annual dues to the United Nations in protest. Some federal lawmakers have threatened the same. The move could have considerable impact on the UN, which relies on the United States for 22 percent of its budget.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks during her final news conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks during her final news conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

Power cautioned against such a maneuver because other countries, citing veto-holding Russia and China, could step in and wield greater influence over the UN and sideline the United States in international affairs.

“We lead the world, in part, by leading at the UN,” she said, adding that if the United States were to defund or withdraw from the UN it “would be extremely detrimental to the U.S. interests.”

Other issues she addressed include the U.S. role in Syria, specifically the fact that the United States did not react militarily when it was discovered that chemical weapons were used during the war. Power said she would not apologize for working with Russia and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to reduce potential carnage in Syria by implementing a strategy that rid the country of its declared stockpile of chemical weapons.

Power said she will leave her post at noon on Friday, Jan. 20.