MONTREAL — Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers Sunday. Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada’s prime minister called an act of terrorism.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said early Monday that some of the wounded were gravely injured. She said the deceased were about 35 to 70 years old. Thirty-nine people were unharmed. More than 50 were at the mosque at the time of the attack. One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby in d’Orleans, Quebec. Police did release their names.

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui said the shooting in the provincial capital happened in the men’s section of the mosque, where a pig’s head was left on the doorstep last summer. He said he wasn’t at the center when the attack occurred, but he got some details from people on the scene. “We are sad for the families,” he said.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard characterized the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on certain Muslim countries.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge,” Trudeau said in a statement. “It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country,” he said. “Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

A Quebec City police spokesman, Constable Pierre Poirier, said two suspects were arrested. Police said the mosque had been evacuated and things were under control.

Trudeau had earlier reacted to Trump’s visa ban for people from certain Muslim-majority countries with a tweet Saturday: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

The mayor of Gatineau, Quebec, near Canada’s capital of Ottawa, said there would be increased police presence at mosques around his city following the attack.

Canada is generally very welcoming toward immigrants and all religions, but it’s less so in the French-speaking province of Quebec.

NYPD officials late Sunday said they would increase police presence outside of mosques and “house of worship locations” throughout the city. The agency said it was monitoring the situation in Quebec.

“NYPD has directed special attention be given to all mosque/house-of-worship locations citywide,” the department said. “Critical Response Command personnel have been assigned to extended tour coverage at certain mosque locations.”

“NYPD is providing additional protection for mosques in the city. All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something,” New York City Mayor Bill Blasio said on Twitter.

“Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together,” he added.

With Newsday staff