LONDON - Dull, Scotland and Boring, Oregon, two small communities united by unexciting names, have joined forces with a third: Bland Shire, Australia.
Dull and Boring became sister communities in 2012, after a Scottish woman passed through the U.S. town on a cycling holiday. Officials say the relationship has boosted the profile of both places.
Dull officials on Friday hosted the mayor of the region of Bland Shire, New South Wales, at a reception to celebrate the third member of a club dubbed the League of Extraordinary Communities.
Bland Shire and Boring are both named after early residents, William Bland and William Boring, while Dull's name may come from a Gaelic word for meadow.
Boring has a population of about 10,000 while Bland Shire has about 6,000 people and Dull is a hamlet with just 84 occupants.
Dennis Melloy, provost of the Perth and Kinross region that's home to Dull, said the relationship with Boring and Bland had "created a real feel-good factor for their communities with quirky names."
And he said the alliance could expand.
"We've found Ordinary and Dreary, both in America, and I think they could soon be part of it all," he said.
