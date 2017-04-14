Scenes from Holy Week in Spain
Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. Here's a look at some of them.
Lights illuminate the 12 sculpted by Passion facade (Western side) of the Basilica and Expiatory Church of the Holy Family (Sagrada Familia), in Barcelona on April 10, 2017 during holy week celebrations.
Members of the Spanish Legion carry a statue representing "El Cristo de la Buena Muerte" (The Christ of the Good Death), to Santo Domingo de Guzman Church during a Holy Week procession on April 13, 2017 in Malaga, southern Spain.
A person touches the "Cristo de la sangre" (Christ of blood) sculpture during a Holy Week procession in Palma de Mallorca on April 13, 2017.
Penitents from the Penitencia (Penence) brotherhood carry an image of Christ as they take part in a procession in the early hours on April 13, 2017 in Zamora, Spain. Spain celebrates holy week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages.
The image of Jesus Christ of the Good Death during his Saint Wednesday Viacrucis on the occasion of the Holy Week in Segovia, central Spain, 12 April 2017.
Catholic faithful and members of the "Santisimo Cristo de los Afligidos" brotherhood take part in a Holy week procession on April 13, 2017 in Valencia, Spain.
A believer observes the the Saint Wednesday procession of of Santisimo Cristo del Consuelo and Maria Santisima del Sacromonte on the occasion of the Holy Week in Sevilla, Spain, 12 April 2017.
Penitents of "Cristo Salvador" brotherhood carry an effigy of Jesus Christ during a Holy week procession on April 14, 2017 at the beach in Valencia.
A scene of the 'Way of the Cross' leading to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is re-enacted by villagers of Balsameda during a religious procession on Good Friday in Balsameda, the Basque Country, northern Spain, 14 April 2017.
