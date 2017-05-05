BERLIN — Heinz Kessler, a former East German defense minister who was later convicted of incitement to manslaughter for upholding the shoot-to-kill policy at the communist country’s border, has died. He was 97.

The Eulenspiegel Verlag publishing house, which published his book “Without the Wall, There Would Have Been War,” said Thursday that Kessler died in Berlin on Tuesday.

Kessler was defense minister from 1985 until November 1989 and became a member of the communist party’s Politburo in 1986. His promotion to minister and general followed a long career in the senior ranks of the military and as a deputy defense minister.

In January 1990, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, he was kicked out of the party along with others from the hard-line communist era.

Kessler was arrested in May 1991 after officials in reunited Germany, smarting from longtime East German leader Erich Honecker’s escape to Moscow, received a tip that he would try to flee the country. Kessler was eventually arrested in Berlin.

In 1993, he was sentenced to 7 1⁄2 years in prison. The case went as far as the European Court of Human Rights, which in 2001 upheld Kessler’s conviction — along with that of East Germany’s last hard-line leader, Egon Krenz, and other officials.

An estimated 700 to 800 people died at East Germany’s heavily fortified border with the West before it was opened in late 1989.

— AP