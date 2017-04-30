Extreme weather and natural disaster photos from around the world
At least nine people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the South and Midwest of the United States. Four people were killed in East Texas, three died in Arkansas, a woman drowned in Missouri and another death was reported in Mississippi. The storm also dumped a rare late-season blizzard in western Kansas on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
See photos of this recent spat of extreme weather, along with other natural disasters and their aftermath from around the globe.
Cars and damaged material is seen piled up at a local car dealership that was destroyed when a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas, on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Five people are reported killed from the severe weather that has hit areas across Texas and surrounding states.
Water begins to cover the Kinser Bridge on Farm Road 164 on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Springfield, Mo. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency because of flooding across southern Missouri.
A person takes phone pictures at a local car dealership that was destroyed when a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Five people were reportedly killed from the severe weather that has hit areas across Texas and surrounding states.
A car is part of the tornado debris field that was piled up on State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, late Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton. The storms left behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes in and around Canton, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas.
A large tree and fence line are destroyed after a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Five people were reported killed from the severe weather that has hit areas across Texas and surrounding states.
Nautica Jackson, left, and Aniya Ruffin walk through floodwaters with their dog as water threatened to enter their home in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The National Weather Service had flood watches and warnings in effect in the eastern half of the state Tuesday morning after storms dumped several inches of rain in the Raleigh area.
Rain clouds appear over downtown Springfield, Mo., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency because of flooding across southern Missouri.
Stephanie Quezada looks at the damage to the second floor of her father's church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, in Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing several and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said Sunday.
Debris lies on the ground Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Canton, Texas. Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing several and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said Sunday.
Two women retrieve items for their neighbor from the remains of their trailer home that was destroyed when a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Five people were killed from the severe weather that has hit areas across Texas and surrounding states.
Severe weather damage is seen off of 92nd Street between Wingeier Avenue and Hastings Road in Alto, Mich., on April 11, 2017. Authorities said severe thunderstorms from the previous night spawned a possible tornado in western Michigan, knocking down a barn and blocking roadways with debris.
This photo provided by Mitch Sparks shows baseball-sized hail that fell during a powerful storm in Munford, Ala., on April 5, 2017.
Hundreds of destroyed homes are seen from the air in Mocoa, Colombia, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Colombian authorities said hundreds of people were killed when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the city over the preceding weekend. The death toll was 314 when the search for survivors ended on April 7.
An aerial view shows the devastation in Mocoa, Colombia, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
A woman weeps during the funeral of her relative, a victim of a mudslide caused by heavy rains, at the cemetery in Mocoa, Colombia, on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Cockatoo parrots forage for food after a cyclone swept through Airlie Beach in Queensland, Australia, on March 29, 2017. Cyclone Debbie hit Queensland's far north coast on March 28 as a category 4 cyclone, causing widespread damage, torrential rain and power cuts.
An aerial view of flooded houses at the "El Indio" settlement on the outskirts of Piura, in northern Peru, on March 23, 2017. The El Nino climate phenomenon is causing muddy rivers to overflow along the entire Peruvian coast, isolating communities and neighborhoods.
A view of the damage caused by flash floods in Huachipa district, east of Lima, Peru, on March 19, 2017. El Nino-fueled flash floods and landslides hit parts of Lima, where most of the water distribution systems have collapsed due to unusual heavy seasonal downpours and people are facing drinking water shortages.
Skyler Jackson salvages items from a friend's destroyed home on March 7, 2017, after a tornado tore through Oak Grove, Mo., the night before.
Mark Swartz is consoled by his mother Flora Swartz on March 7, 2017, as he looks over his home which was destroyed by a tornado when a severe storm passed through Oak Grove, Mo., the night before.
A sheet of plywood was found lodged in a tree on March 7, 2017, after a likely tornado tore through Clarks Grove, Minn., the night before. Clarks Grove is about 90 miles south of the Twin Cities.
Debris marks the site of a home in a small subdivision off Highway 61 in Perryville, Mo., on March 1, 2017, the morning after a tornado struck the area. One person was killed when the tornado struck Interstate 55.
A tow truck operator walks past an overturned vehicle on the southbound lane next to a mudslide which caused the complete closure of northbound Highway 17 on Feb. 7, 2017, south of Santa Cruz, Calif.
