BERLIN - A man with a knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket Friday in the northern German city of Hamburg and wounded four others as he fled, police said. He was then arrested.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed one person, who died at the scene, police said.

After the assailant fled and wounded the others, he was overwhelmed by passers-by and slightly injured in the process, police said. Officers then arrested him.

Police spokesman Timo Zill said authorities were investigating all possibilities in the attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife, the news agency dpa reported.

The agency quoted two witnesses at a nearby bakery as saying they heard the assailant shout "Allahu akbar!" as he held up the knife — but police did not confirm the report.

"Allahu akbar" means "God is great" in Arabic and has been used by Islamic extremists when carrying out violent acts.

Police said they don't yet have information on the assailant's motive but added there was no indication there was more than one attacker.

Barmbek is in northeastern Hamburg, away from the downtown district.