Italy hit with deadly avalanche near Farindola
An avalanche hit central Italy on Jan. 18, 2017, burying Hotel Rigopiano and killing 17 people and leaving 12 people still unaccounted for.
Rescuers work at the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Massimiliano Giancaterino, right, the brother of one of the victims of the avalanche, embraces an Italian Civil Protection volunteer as he arrives in Farindola, central Italy, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Volunteers and rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
A firefighter pets one of the three puppies that were found alive in the rubble of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Rescuers hold three puppies that were found alive in the rubble of Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola in central Italy, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
A rescuer holds a shovel as he stands in a sports palace which was turned into a coordination center in Penne, central Italy, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Rescuers listened for signs Saturday of any more survivors, three days after an avalanche slammed into a resort hotel in Italy's central Apennines mountains. Using saws, shovels and just gloved hands, they advanced slowly through the wreckage in hopes of locating some 23 guests and hotel workers still missing.
Rescuers rest at the operations center in Penne, near the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano in heavy snow in central Italy on Jan. 23, 2017.
Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano, near central Italy, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Italian soldiers walk near the rescue operations center in Penne, near the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano in heavy snow in central Italy, on Jan. 23, 2017.
Italian soldiers gather at the rescue operations center in Penne, near the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano in heavy snow in central Italy, on Jan. 23, 2017.
Rescue teams work at the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano, near the village of Farindola, on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain, on Jan. 23, 2017.
A cleared pathway by the site of Hotel Rigopiano, buried by an avalanche, is shown near Farindola, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2017.
Giorgia Galassi, left, and Vincenzo Forti, right, two of the nine survivors of the avalanche that hit the Hotel Rigopiano last Wednesday, talk to reporters in Giulianova, Italy, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Red Cross volunteers attend the funeral of Gabriele D'Angelo, one of the victims of the avalanche that buried the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
