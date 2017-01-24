Subscribe
       Click here to read or post comments
    Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-hit (Credit: AP)

    Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-hit Rigopiano hotel, central Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. After two days huddled in freezing cold, tons of snow surrounding them in the wreckage of the avalanche-demolished hotel, survivors greeted their rescuers Friday as "angels." Among the 10 people pulled out alive was a plucky 6-year-old who just wanted her favorite cookies. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico/The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) via AP)

    Italy hit with deadly avalanche near Farindola

    Updated
    By

    An avalanche hit central Italy on Jan. 18, 2017, burying Hotel Rigopiano and killing 17 people and leaving 12 people still unaccounted for. 

    Rescuers work at the avalanche-hit Rigopiano hotel, Saturday,
    (Credit: AP)

    Rescuers work at the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Massimiliano Giancaterino, right, the brother of Alessandro, one
    (Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia)

    Massimiliano Giancaterino, right, the brother of one of the victims of the avalanche, embraces an Italian Civil Protection volunteer as he arrives in Farindola, central Italy, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

    Italian Mountain Rescue Corps
    (Credit: AP/Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino)

    Volunteers and rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

    Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-hit
    (Credit: AP/SOCCORSO ALPINO)

    Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. 

    A firefighter pats one of the three puppies
    (Credit: AP)

    A firefighter pets one of the three puppies that were found alive in the rubble of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    Rescuers hold three puppies that were found alive
    (Credit: AP/Alessandro Di Meo)

    Rescuers hold three puppies that were found alive in the rubble of Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola in central Italy, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    A rescuer holds a shovel as he stands
    (Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia)

    A rescuer holds a shovel as he stands in a sports palace which was turned into a coordination center in Penne, central Italy, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Rescuers listened for signs Saturday of any more survivors, three days after an avalanche slammed into a resort hotel in Italy's central Apennines mountains. Using saws, shovels and just gloved hands, they advanced slowly through the wreckage in hopes of locating some 23 guests and hotel workers still missing.

    Rescuers rest at the rescue operations center in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE)

    Rescuers rest at the operations center in Penne, near the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano in heavy snow in central Italy on Jan. 23, 2017.

    Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-hit
    (Credit: AP)

    Rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano, near central Italy, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

    Italian soldiers walk near the rescue operations center
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE)

    Italian soldiers walk near the rescue operations center in Penne, near the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano in heavy snow in central Italy, on Jan. 23, 2017.

    Italian soldiers gather at the rescue operations center
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE)

    Italian soldiers gather at the rescue operations center in Penne, near the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano in heavy snow in central Italy, on Jan. 23, 2017.

    Rescue teams work at the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano,
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/HANDOUT)

    Rescue teams work at the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano, near the village of Farindola, on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain, on Jan. 23, 2017. 

    This picture made available on Tuesday, Jan. 24,
    (Credit: AP/Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico)

    A cleared pathway by the site of  Hotel Rigopiano, buried by an avalanche, is shown near Farindola, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2017.

    Vincenzo Forti, right, and Giorgia Galassi, left, two
    (Credit: AP/Colleen Barry)

    Giorgia Galassi, left, and Vincenzo Forti, right, two of the nine survivors of the avalanche that hit the Hotel Rigopiano last Wednesday, talk to reporters in Giulianova, Italy, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Red Cross volunteers attend the funeral of Gabriele
    (Credit: AP/Alessandro Di Meo)

    Red Cross volunteers attend the funeral of Gabriele D'Angelo, one of the victims of the avalanche that buried the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

