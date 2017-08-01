PARIS — Jerome Golmard, a former French tennis player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 22, has died. He was 43.
The French tennis federation said Tuesday that Golmard died Monday night.
Golmard announced in April 2014 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable disease causing muscle paralysis and also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
According to Canadian news websites, Golmard began playing professional tennis in 1993 and was ranked the No. 1 French player for a few months in 1999. He retired in 2006.
Golmard had launched a foundation helping victims of the disease and their relatives.
The lefthanded Golmard won two ATP titles, in Chennai and Dubai, and represented France in the Davis Cup six times.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.