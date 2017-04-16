CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.
Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there. He is in South Korea as part of a 10-day tour of Asia.
The joint U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ. Pence's visit, full of Cold War symbolism, comes amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.
Pence has called North Korea's failed missile launch a "provocation," and President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that China is working with the U.S. on the "North Korea problem."
