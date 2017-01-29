QUEBEC CITY - Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque’s president told reporters yesterday.

Two people have been arrested, said a police spokesman who confirmed there were deaths and injuries but declined to give a number.

Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident.

“Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with victims’ families. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers.

He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.

NYPD officials late Sunday said they would increase police presence outside of mosques and “house of worship locations” throughout the city. The agency said it was monitoring the situation in Quebec.

“NYPD has directed special attention be given to all mosque/house-of-worship locations citywide,” the department said in a statement. “Critical Response Command (CRC) personnel have been assigned to extended tour coverage at certain mosque locations.”

Incidents of Islamophobia increased in Quebec in recent years amid a political debate over banning the niqab, or Muslim face covering.

In 2013, police investigated after a mosque in the Saguenay region of Quebec was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood.

In the neighboring province of Ontario, a mosque was set on fire in 2015, a day after an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris.

Staff and wire reports