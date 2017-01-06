Russian Christians baptized in Jordan River
Russian Christian Pilgrims perform a baptism at the Qasr al Yahud baptism site on the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho on Jan. 6, 2017. The site is where Jesus is believed to have been baptized by John the Baptist and is one of the milestones in the gospel narrative of Jesus' life.
