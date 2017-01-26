Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border
President Donald Trump announced his plan on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico to stop illegal immigration. Here's what the border looks like now.
An aerial view of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. taken on Jan. 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.
A patrol vehicle sits along the border on Jan. 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California.
People walk pass graffiti along the border in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
A view of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. taken from Mexico's side on Jan. 25, 2017, in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico.
A view of the border line between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana is pictured on Jan. 25, 2017.
Trucks line up to cross to the United States near the Otay Commercial port of entry on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, on Jan. 25, 2017, on the outskirts of Tijuana.
A view of the border line between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana is pictured on Jan. 25, 2017.
An aerial view of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. taken on Jan. 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Workers are pictured along the border line between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Jan. 25, 2017.
Motorists wait to cross the border bridge between Mexico and U.S. at the Otay checkpoint on Jan. 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.
People walk on at Otay's Pedestrian Crossing on the Mexican side of the border on Jan. 25, 2017, on the outskirts Tijuana.
Border Patrol agents patrol the border at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on November 19, 2016.
