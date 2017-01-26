Subscribe
    Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border

    Updated
    By

    President Donald Trump announced his plan on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico to stop illegal immigration. Here's what the border looks like now.

    An aerial view of the border fence between
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MARIO VAZQUEZ)

    An aerial view of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. taken on Jan. 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.

    A patrol vehicle sits along the border on
    (Credit: Getty Images/Sandy Huffaker)

    A patrol vehicle sits along the border on Jan. 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California.

    A view of the border fence between Mexico
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GUILLERMO ARIAS)

    A view of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. taken from Mexico's side on Jan. 25, 2017, in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico.

    A view of the border line between Mexico
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GUILLERMO ARIAS)

    A view of the border line between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana is pictured on Jan. 25, 2017.

    Trucks line up to cross to the United
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GUILLERMO ARIAS)

    Trucks line up to cross to the United States near the Otay Commercial port of entry on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, on Jan. 25, 2017, on the outskirts of Tijuana.

    A view of the border line between Mexico
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/HERIKA MARTINEZ)

    A view of the border line between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana is pictured on Jan. 25, 2017.

    Workers are pictured along the border line between
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/HERIKA MARTINEZ)

    Workers are pictured along the border line between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Jan. 25, 2017.

    Motorists wait to cross the border bridge between
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MARIO VAZQUEZ)

    Motorists wait to cross the border bridge between Mexico and U.S. at the Otay checkpoint on Jan. 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.

    People walk on at Otay's Pedestrian Crossing on
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GUILLERMO ARIAS)

    People walk on at Otay's Pedestrian Crossing on the Mexican side of the border on Jan. 25, 2017, on the outskirts Tijuana.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the border at Friendship
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SANDY HUFFAKER)

    Border Patrol agents patrol the border at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on November 19, 2016.

