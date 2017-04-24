Stepwells in India
The ornate ancient stepwell, or baoli, in New Delhi, Indiais believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.
Stepwells were originally built to create access to deep water levels in arid parts of India during the second and fourth centuries. Many are complex feats of engineering, with features such as ornate carvings, passageways, arches and depths of up to 30 meters underground. When modern plumbing was installed, many were neglected or boarded up completely. In recent years, many stepwells have been restored and their unique architectural beauty rediscovered.
A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.
An Indian boy dives into a baoli or a stepwell at the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017.
