Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 56° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    WorldNews

    Stepwells in India


    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The ornate ancient stepwell, or baoli, in New Delhi, Indiais believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    Stepwells were originally built to create access to deep water levels in arid parts of India during the second and fourth centuries. Many are complex feats of engineering, with features such as ornate carvings, passageways, arches and depths of up to 30 meters underground. When modern plumbing was installed, many were neglected or boarded up completely. In recent years, many stepwells have been restored and their unique architectural beauty rediscovered.

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long,
    (Credit: EPA / HARISH TYAGI)

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long,
    (Credit: EPA / HARISH TYAGI)

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long,
    (Credit: EPA / HARISH TYAGI)

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    A general view of the protected 60-meter long,
    (Credit: EPA / HARISH TYAGI)

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long,
    (Credit: EPA / HARISH TYAGI)

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    An Indian boy dives into a baoli or
    (Credit: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA)

    An Indian boy dives into a baoli or a stepwell at the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017.

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long,
    (Credit: EPA / HARISH TYAGI)

    A general view of the protected 60-meter long, 15-meter wide Agrasen ki Baoli (stepwell) in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2017. The ornate ancient well is believed to have been built by the legendary King Agrasen from the Indian epic Mahabharata era and was again rebuilt by Agrawal community.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.