Top photos around the U.S. and globe in 2016

(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images/Brian Blanco) Activists attempt to make their way onto Interstate 277 to block traffic as they march in the streets amid a heavy police and National Guard presence as they protest the death of Keith Scott Sept. 22, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. Scott, 43, was shot and killed by police officers at an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In this frame grab taken from video provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Aug. 17, 2016. The White Helmets were among the crowd of first responders who pulled Omran and his family from the rubble of their apartment building.

(Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster) President Barack Obama gets emotional as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence. The president was recalling the fatal mass shooting of schoolchildren at Sandy Hook Elementary School as he announced his executive actions on gun control.

(Credit: AP/Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP/Emilio Morenatti) Migrants, most from Eritrea, jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea, about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Aug. 29, 2016. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats by members of Proactiva Open Arms before being transferred to the Italian cost guard and other NGO vessels operating in the area.

(Credit: AP/Burhan Ozbilici) (Credit: AP/Burhan Ozbilici) A gunman -- later identified as police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas -- gestures after shooting the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Noah Berger) (Credit: AP/Noah Berger) Embers from a wildfire smolder along Lytle Creek Road near Keenbrook, Calif., on Aug. 17, 2016.

(Credit: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo) (Credit: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo) Members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and queer (LGTBQ) community attend a candlelight vigil outside the White House in Washington, D.C, June 12, 2016, to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. Fifty people were killed and 53 were injured in a shooting attack at an LGBT club in Orlando, Fla., on June 12. The shooter, Omar Mateen, 29, a U.S. citizen of Afghan descent, was killed in an exchange of fire with the police after taking hostages at the club.

(Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres during an East Room ceremony at the White House Nov. 22, 2016 in Washington, D.C. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor for civilians in the United States of America.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, flanked by Mike Pence, speaks to supporters during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Ketevan Kardava) (Credit: AP/Ketevan Kardava) A photo provided by Georgian Public Broadcaster and photographed by Ketevan Kardava, shows Nidhi Chaphekar, a 40-year-old Jet Airways flight attendant from Mumbai, right, and another unidentified woman after they were wounded in Brussels Airport in Belgium, after explosions rocked the airport on March 22, 2016.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JEWEL SAMAD) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JEWEL SAMAD) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican president-elect Donald Trump in New York on November 9, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Scott Olson) (Credit: Getty Images/Scott Olson) Tambrasha Hudson, center, is comforted as she joins demonstrators protesting the shooting death of her son, 16-year-old Pierre Loury, near the location where he was killed on April 12, 2016 in Chicago, Ill. Police have said Loury took off running when the vehicle he was in was pulled over by police because it matched the description of a vehicle used in an earlier drive-by shooting. The chase, according to police, ended with an "armed confrontation."

(Credit: TNS/Brian Cassella) (Credit: TNS/Brian Cassella) The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians, Nov. 3, 2016 in Game 7 to win the World Series 8-7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images/Carl Court) (Credit: Getty Images/Carl Court) A woman leaves flowers beneath a mural of David Bowie in Brixton on Jan. 11, 2016 in London, England. British music and fashion icon Bowie died Jan. 10 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

(Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt) (Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt) Dallas Police Chief David Brown pauses at a prayer vigil following the deaths of five police officers last night during a Black Live Matter march on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. Five police officers were killed and seven others were injured in a coordinated ambush at a anti-police brutality demonstration in Dallas. Investigators are saying the suspect is Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas. This is the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic) A man runs after he tried to put himself on fire during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni on March 22, 2016. Greece will not be able to start sending refugees back to Turkey from March 20, 2016, the government said, as the country struggles to implement a key deal aimed at easing Europe's migrant crisis.

(Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton the stage after the speech by the president at the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos) (Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos) Members of the "Castellers de Vilafranca" fall down as they built a human tower during the 26th Tarragona Competition on Oct. 2, 2016 in Tarragona, Spain. The "Castellers" who build the human towers with precise techniques compete in groups, know as "colles," at local festivals with the aim to build the highest and most complex human tower. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups and is part of the Catalan culture.

(Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia) (Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia) Pope Francis walks through the gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, on July 29, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Hadi Mizban) (Credit: AP/Hadi Mizban) Asal Ahmed, 4, is carried by her father at the scene of a massive suicide truck bomb attack in Karada, Iraq, on July 9, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer) (Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer) A group of women react as voting results come in at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Nov. 8, 2016 in New York City. Clinton is running against Republican nominee, Donald J. Trump to be the 45th President of the United States.

(Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images) Clothes and weapons belonging to soldiers involved in the coup attempt that have now surrendered lie on the ground abandoned on Bosphorus bridge in Instanbul, Turkey, on July 16, 2016. Istanbul's bridges across the Bosphorus, the strait separating the European and Asian sides of the city, have been closed to traffic. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced an army coup attempt, that has left at least 90 dead 1154 injured in overnight clashes in Istanbul and Ankara.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wallheiser) (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wallheiser) Protesters stand on the hood of a car as traffic backs up near the convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot and killed, July 6, 2016 in Baton Rouge, La. Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 5, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama) (Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama) Dr. Vanessa Van Der Linden, the neuro-pediatrician who first recognized and alerted authorities over the microcephaly crisis in Brazil, measures the head of a 2-month-old baby with microcephaly on Jan. 27, 2016 in Recife, Brazil. The baby's mother was diagnosed with having the Zika virus during her pregnancy. The ailment results in an abnormally small head in newborns and is associated with various disorders including decreased brain development. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus outbreak is likely to spread throughout nearly all the Americas.

(Credit: AP/Mike Groll) (Credit: AP/Mike Groll) Jim Kowalczik plays with Jimbo, a 1,500-pound Kodiak bear, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Ismael Francisco) (Credit: AP/Ismael Francisco) Second secretary of the Central Committee, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, left, clasps hand with Fidel Castro, while Castro holds his brother Cuban President Raul Castro's hand moments before the playing of the Communist party hymn during the closing ceremonies of the 7th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, in Havana, Cuba, on April 19, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) Khizr Khan, father of deceased Muslim U.S. Capt. Humayun S. M. Khan, holds up a booklet of the U.S. Constitution as he delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pa. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25.

(Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) A woman wipes away tears as she clutches a photograph of former Cuban President Fidel Castro after his remains passed by during their four-day journey across the country Dec. 3, 2016 in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Castro died on Nov. 25 at the age of 90 and the country is in the midst of a nine-day mourning period that lasts until his funeral on Sunday in Santiago de Cuba at the Cementerio Santa Ifigenia.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take the stage at Hofstra University in Hempstead on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 for their first presidential debate.

(Credit: AP/Mike Christy) (Credit: AP/Mike Christy) Anti-Trump protester Bryan Sanders, center left, is punched by a Trump supporter as he is escorted out of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally in Tucson, Ariz., on March 19, 2016.

(Credit: TNS/Carolyn Cole) (Credit: TNS/Carolyn Cole) Sienna Al Moqtar and her daughter place rocks in decoration at her brother's grave on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after he died last week in the final days of ISIS in Qayyarah. The bodies of two infant nephews are buried at right.

(Credit: Getty Images/Brett Carlsen) (Credit: Getty Images/Brett Carlsen) Matt Hopper holds and comforts Nyla Hopper, age 5, of Flint, after she has her blood drawn to be tested for lead on Jan. 26, 2016 at Eisenhower Elementary School in Flint, Mich. Free lead screenings are performed for Flint children 6-years-old and younger, one of several events sponsored by Molina Healthcare following the city's water contamination and federal state of emergency.

(Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, right, dance the tango with tango dancers during the State Dinner at the Centro Cultural Kirchner in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 23, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool) (Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool) Queen Elizabeth II views a portrait of herself by British artist Henry Ward, marking six decades of patronage to the British Red Cross, which has been unveiled at Windsor Castle on Oct. 14, 2016 in Windsor, England. The queen is the longest-serving patron of the charity, which supports people in crisis in the UK and overseas.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Miguel Schincariol) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Miguel Schincariol) Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand the resignation of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, on March 13, 2016 in Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. Authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and an opposition stronghold, said they were bracing for a million protesters.

(Credit: AP/Eduardo Verdugo) (Credit: AP/Eduardo Verdugo) Mexican army soldiers escort drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to a helicopter to be transported to a maximum security prison at Mexico's Attorney General's hangar, in Mexico City, on Jan. 8, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug lord was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after he tunneled out of a maximum security prison in an escape that embarrassed the government and strained ties with the United States.

(Credit: AP/Siphiwe Sibeko) (Credit: AP/Siphiwe Sibeko) Oscar Pistorius' prosthetics lie on the floor as he walks on his amputated legs during argument in mitigation of sentence by his defense attorney Barry Roux in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016. An appeals court found Pistorius guilty of murder and not a lesser charge of culpable homicide for the shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

(Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a rally on jobs Dec. 7, 2016 at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. Our Revolution and Good Jobs Nation, the organizer, held a rally to demand good jobs and workers' rights from the incoming President-elect Donald Trump administration.

(Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia) (Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia) Aerial photo shows the damaged buildings in the historical part of the town of Amatrice, central Italy, after an earthquake on Aug. 24, 2016. The magnitude 6 quake struck at 3:36 a.m. and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy, including Rome where residents of the capital felt a long swaying followed by aftershocks.

(Credit: AP/Sasha Goldsmith) (Credit: AP/Sasha Goldsmith) Authorities investigate a truck after it plowed through Bastille Day revelers in the French resort city of Nice, France, on July 14, 2016. France was ravaged by its third attack in two years when a large white truck mowed through revelers gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in Nice, killing dozens of people as it bore down on the crowd for more than a mile along the Riviera city's famed seaside promenade.

(Credit: AP/Rwa Faisal) (Credit: AP/Rwa Faisal) Iraqi federal police covered in dust arrive to join the forces surrounding Fallujah, 40 miles west of Baghdad, Iraq, on May 24, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer) Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum holds a gun as he guards the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., on Jan. 5, 2016. Ammon Bundy, the leader of a small, armed group occupying the remote national wildlife preserve said earlier in the day that they will go home when a plan is in place to turn over management of federal lands to locals.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Oli Scarff) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Oli Scarff) Outgoing British prime minister David Cameron speaks beside his daughters Nancy Gwen, left, and Florence Rose Endellion, his wife Samantha Cameron and son Arthur Elwen outside 10 Downing St. in central London on July 13, 2016 before going to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

(Credit: AP/Mel Evans) (Credit: AP/Mel Evans) Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, center, arrives for a court appearance on Feb. 2, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton jab at each other on stage at the Hofstra University debate in Hempstead on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Luis Benavides) (Credit: AP/Luis Benavides) Rescue workers carry the bodies of victims of an airplane crash in a mountainous area near La Union, Colombia, on Nov. 29, 2016. The plane was carrying the Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team, which was on its way for a Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

(Credit: AP/Ed Murray) (Credit: AP/Ed Murray) Ahmad Khan Rahimi is taken into custody after a shootout with police on Sept. 19, 2016, in Linden, N.J. Rahimi was wanted for questioning in the bombings that rocked the Chelsea neighborhood of New York and the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park.

(Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) (Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) Donald Trump arrives to the stage to introduce Melania Trump to speak to speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, July 18, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP/Gregory Bull) Rosa Graber, third from left, Margerie Steury, second left, and Joanne Steury, left, look out to sea as they touch Pacific Ocean waters for the first time during a family trip from their Amish community in Michigan, on June 9, 2016, in Coronado, Calif.

(Credit: AP/Ben Curtis) (Credit: AP/Ben Curtis) A woman is carried away in a stretcher by medics after being trapped for six days in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Huruma area of Nairobi, Kenya, on May 5, 2016. After discovering the woman alive and conscious, rescuers administered an IV and oxygen but then had to work for a number of hours to free her from the rubble she was trapped in, before taking her to a hospital.

(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images/Brian Blanco) The remains of a Jeep rental business smolders after a wildfire Nov. 29, 2016 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area and over 100 houses and businesses were damaged or destroyed after drought conditions helped the fire spread through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.