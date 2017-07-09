See what Donald Trump has said about world leaders from Vladimir Putin to Kim Jong Un to Pope Francis, either as a candidate or since he became president.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'a pretty smart cookie' (Credit: AP/Wong Maye-E) (Credit: AP/Wong Maye-E) “At a very young age (27), he was able to assume power. A lot of people, I'm sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it. So, obviously, he's a pretty smart cookie,” Trump said of Kim Jong Un on “Face the Nation” on April 30, 2017. The uncle Trump referred to was killed by Kim's regime as a traitor in 2013. Kim is pictured on April 13, 2017.

Egyptian President el-Sissi has 'done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation' (Credit: AP/Evan Vucci) (Credit: AP/Evan Vucci) “We agree on so many things. I just want to let everybody know, in case there was any doubt, that we are very much behind President el-Sissi,” Trump said as he sat beside Egypt’s strongman leader Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi at the White House on April 3, 2017, pictured. “He's done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt.”

For Pope Francis 'to question a person's faith is disgraceful' (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Vincenzo Pinto) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Vincenzo Pinto) The pontiff and Trump, as a presidential candidate, had an astonishing back-and-forth on Feb. 18, 2016. When asked about Trump's border wall and deportation plans, Pope Francis said, "A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian." The pope is pictured on March 1, 2017. Trump replied at a campaign stop in South Carolina: "If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS' ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president." Trump, a Presbyterian, said that for a "religious leader to question a person's faith is disgraceful."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Chinese President Xi Jinping 'a terrific person' (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Jim Watson) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Jim Watson) “I really developed a very good relationship with (him). I think he’s a terrific person. I really got to know him very well over a two-day period," Trump told "Fox & Friends" in an interview that aired April 18, 2017, about his time hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, including at this dinner on April 6. "We were together hours and hours and hours by ourselves. We had a 15-minute scheduled meeting and it lasted for three hours. And the same thing happened the next day. We have a good chemistry together.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin 'has very strong control over a country' (Credit: Kremlin pool photo via AP/Alexei Nikolsky) (Credit: Kremlin pool photo via AP/Alexei Nikolsky) "The man has very strong control over a country," Trump said about Russian President Vladimir Putin in a national security forum on NBC on Sept. 7, 2016. "It's a very different system and I don't happen to like the system, but certainly, in that system, he's been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader." Putin is pictured on Feb. 6, 2017.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel 'is ruining Germany' (Credit: EPA/Clemens Bilan) (Credit: EPA/Clemens Bilan) "I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite They picked person who is ruining Germany," candidate Trump tweeted on Dec. 9, 2015, after Time selected German Chancellor AngelaMerkel for Person of the Year. However, after repeatedly criticizing her for accepting an influx of Syrian refugees, Trump named Merkel as a world leader he admires in an interview with NECN on Sept. 29, 2016. "Merkel is a really great world leader," Trump said, noting he was "very disappointed" by her immigration decisions. The magazine named Trump its 2016 Person of the Year after his election win. The two leaders are pictured during Merkel's visit to Trump's White House on March 17, 2017.

On Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull: ‘We have a fantastic relationship’ (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski) When he met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York City on May 4, 2017, Trump said they “get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have” – downplaying reports of a heated phone call between them in January.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte 'very, very tough on that drug problem' (Credit: AP/Heng Sinith) (Credit: AP/Heng Sinith) “He’s been very, very tough on that drug problem, but he has a massive drug problem,” Trump said about the Philippines’ strongman president in a May 1, 2017, interview with Bloomberg News. Trump said he invited Rodrigo Duterte to the White House because the country is “very important to me strategically and militarily.” More than 7,000 people have died in the Philippine government’s crackdown on drugs, according to Human Rights Watch. Duterte is pictured on Dec. 14, 2016.