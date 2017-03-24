WorldNews

A smiley face is seen on a sunflower in a sunflower field in Lawrence, Kan., on Sept. 7, 2016.

Happiness is a state of mind — but it can also be a place. Specifically Norway, which has been crowned as the world's happiest country in the World Happiness Report 2017.

It's closely followed by two other Nordic nations, Denmark and Iceland, and then Switzerland in the annual report, which was published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and released at the United Nations on Monday, March 20, 2017.

The rankings are calculated using data from the Gallup World Poll. The full report can be found at worldhappiness.report.

1. Norway (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader) (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader) Norway takes the title of the world's happiest country this year. It climbed three spots from fourth in 2016 -- though, as the report notes, the top four's scores are close to one another's. Those countries "rank highly on all the main factors found to support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance," the report says. Above, Norwegian fans wait for the beginning of the women's semifinal handball match between Norway and Russia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 18, 2016.

2. Denmark (Credit: EPA / Nikolai Linares) (Credit: EPA / Nikolai Linares) Denmark was dethroned from the top spot it claimed in 2016, but No. 2 is still plenty happy. "What works in the Nordic countries is a sense of community and understanding in the common good," explained Meik Wiking, chief executive officer of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, to The Associated Press. Wiking was not part of the World Happiness Report. Above, a woman and girl wear the "pussy hat" during a rally for International Women's Day in Copenhagen this March.

3. Iceland (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Iceland took the bronze medal in the 2017 rankings. Almost 99 percent of its population says "that they have someone to count on in times of trouble," the report notes. Above, Thufa hill in Reykjavik on Oct. 28, 2016.

4. Switzerland (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Switzerland is fourth in the 2017 happiness rankings after taking second the year before. Above, Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer poses with his BNP Paribas Open trophy after defeating countryman Stan Wawrinka during the tournament's men's final at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., on March 19, 2017.

5. Finland (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Olivier Morin) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Olivier Morin) Finland rounds out the top five in the 2017 report. In one of its chapters, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs notes that "the Nordic countries far outpace the U.S. on personal freedom, social support, and lower corruption." Above, Finnish freediver Johanna Nordblad, 42, poses on a frozen lake before an ice freediving training session on Feb. 28, 2017, in Somero, Finland).

6. The Netherlands (Credit: Bloomberg / Simon Dawson) (Credit: Bloomberg / Simon Dawson) The Netherlands and Canada traded places in the 2017 report. Above, a Dutch national flag flies from the back of a cargo vessel as it departs from a river service station on the River Rhine near Lobith in the Netherlands on Feb. 23, 2017.

7. Canada (Credit: AP / Graham Hughes) (Credit: AP / Graham Hughes) Canada, which dropped one spot between 2016 and 2017, is the first non-Western European country to appear in this year's rankings. Above, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared carefree at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal on March 19, 2017.

8. New Zealand (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Redington) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Redington) The Kiwis came in eighth in this year's rankings -- as they did in 2016. Above, Lydia Ko of New Zealand smiles on the practice range during the third round of the HSBC Women's Champions on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 4, 2017.

9. Australia (Credit: EPA/JOE CASTRO) (Credit: EPA/JOE CASTRO) New Zealand's neighbor, Australia, also remained in the same place in the new rankings, remaining in ninth. Above, Michelle Paterson with her craft Wings of Destiny takes the plunge during the Birdman rally at the Moomba festival at Birrarung Marr Park in Melbourne on March 12, 2017.

10. Sweden (Credit: Image Bank Sweden / Ola Erickson) (Credit: Image Bank Sweden / Ola Erickson) Sweden ranks fifth among Nordic countries in the happiness report -- and 10th in the world. This file photo shows the capital of Stockholm, which features waterways that thread through the city.

11. Israel (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Menahem Kahana) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Menahem Kahana) Israel comes in first in happiness in the Middle East, according to the 2017 report. Above, ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes dance on a street in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak on March 12, 2017, during the feast of Purim.

12. Costa Rica (Credit: EPA / Jeffrey Arguedas) (Credit: EPA / Jeffrey Arguedas) Costa Rica ranks as the happiest country in Latin America and the 12th-happiest in the world. Here a woman smiles as she watches a fountain in the capital, San Jose, on March 20, 2017.

13. Austria (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Austria comes in 13th in the rankings. Here Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates with his globe after winning the men's giant slalom season title during the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain in Aspen, Colo., on March 18, 2017.

14. United States (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) The United States dropped one place in the 2017 rankings. As income in the country has gone up over the past decade, self-reported happiness levels have fallen fast. Above, a smiley face is seen on a sunflower in a sunflower field in Lawrence, Kan., on Sept. 7, 2016.

15. Ireland (Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto) (Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto) Ah, Ireland. The green country cracks the top 15 this year, up from 19th in 2016. Iceland and then Ireland are "the best examples of happiness maintenance in the face of large external shocks" posed by the post-2007 economic crisis, the report says. Seen here: the famed Cliffs of Moher, high above the churning blue-green Atlantic Ocean.

16. Germany (Credit: AP / Martin Meissner) (Credit: AP / Martin Meissner) It's sweet 16th for Germany in the happiness report. Above, four men dressed as kings arrive in Cologne's city center as tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street carnival there on Feb. 23, 2017.