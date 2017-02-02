Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Stranded In the confusing flurry of activity at the White House, the tense phone conversation between Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull caught my eye. Trump described the Obama administration agreement for the United States to accept some of the Middle Eastern refugees being detained on Australian prison islands in Papua New Guinea as a “bad deal.” Casual U.S. observers might just shrug and agree with the president about refugees languishing on the other side of the planet. But they are, of course, people, one of whom I know. A 24-year-old Iranian cartoonist is being detained on tiny Manus Island under conditions the UN has described as “cruel and illegal.” Far from being among the “next Boston bombers,” as Trump called the refugees, his name is Ali. Ali is a gentle, creative man who goes by the pen name Eaten Fish: an editorial commentary on how he feels after being plucked from the ocean while seeking a better life (cartoonists aren’t treated particularly well by Iran). For three traumatic years, he has been held captive behind a barbed-wire fence on the island, where he has been emotionally and physically abused. He is unable to leave — unless he agrees to return to Iran. A cartoonist returning to be dealt with by Iranian authorities? Now that, President Trump, would be what I consider a “bad deal.” Matt Davies

Talking Point Marching to Massapequa The national protests at the home offices of members of Congress are coming to Massapequa Park. Rep. Peter King, a strong voice for restricting immigration and increasing domestic surveillance of Muslims, will be greeted by Long Islanders who feel differently in a rally Friday afternoon in front of King’s office in Massapequa Park. Their intent is to demonstrate unity against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from Syria indefinitely and all travel from seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily. Liuba Grechen Shirley said she formed New York’s 2nd District Democrats — NY02 Dems, for short — after comments were deleted from King’s Facebook page, and he referred to protesters as “lowlifes” in a Jan. 30 Newsday story. Also on hand Friday will be the Long Island Progressive Coalition, Long Island MoveOn.org, Bend the Arc Jewish Coalition and Action Together Long Island, among others. NY02 Dems is dedicated to re-energizing and mobilizing Democrats in King’s district, Shirley said. Taking the fight from Facebook to the street and then to the ballot box? Anne Michaud

